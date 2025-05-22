Gideon Glick Launches LGBTQ+ New Play Incubator, Blue Roses Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony-nominated actor Gideon Glick has launched an LGBTQ+ not-for-profit theater initiative, alongside producer-director James Will McBride. Based in New Orleans, the Blue Roses Project features Jonathan Groff and Celia Keenan-Bolger on the board of directors, among others.

According to the website Blue Roses Projectis dedicated to providing queer artists a platform to develop timely new plays that speak to life in America. BRP brings together local New Orleans artists with theatre professionals from across the United States to foster the next generation of artistic voices while celebrating the city’s rich cultural legacy.

The initiative is aiming to make New Orleans the country’s premier location for LGBTQ+ artists to create new work.

"In the absence of queer perspectives, culture stagnates," reads a statement on the Bue Roses Project website. "The queer point of view is a vital asset in providing depth and vibrancy to our collective humanity."

Learn more at https://www.bluerosesproject.com/.