Raúl Esparza and More Join Theatre Aspen's MY FAIR LADY In Concert

Joining the previously announced Julie Benko, four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley and Anne L. Nathan will join the company of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady in Concert on Tuesday, July 15 at 7:30 PM in the Michael Klein Music Tent.

Marking their sixth annual co-production, this one-night only performance directed by Maggie Burrows and conducted by Andy Einhorn stars Julie Benko as ‘Eliza Dolittle,' Raúl Esparza (Company) as ‘Professor Henry Higgins,' Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!, The Music Man) as ‘Alfred P. Doolittle,' and Anne L. Nathan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), returning to Theatre Aspen for a second concert, as ‘Mrs. Pearce.'

Shuler Hensley, returning to Theatre Aspen after last year's successful Fiddler on the Roof in Concert, said, “I'm so excited to be singing again at the tent! Aspen has a special place in my heart as a singer and performer, from singing opera at the Wheeler Opera House, meeting John Denver as a child there, and of course being able to sing as ‘Tevye' in concert last year with one of the finest student orchestras in the world. I'm ready and excited to make more memories with this amazing piece of theatre!”

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture “Pygmalion,” My Fair Lady in Concert builds upon the success of Fiddler on the Roof in Concert (2024), Master Class (2023), The Sound of Music in Concert (2022), The Sweetest Sounds: The Music of Richard Rodgers (2021), and South Pacific in Concert (2019).

Broadway's Julie Benko, who skyrocketed to fame in Funny Girl, will star as Eliza Doolittle. Maggie Burrows makes her directorial debut in Aspen; she previously directed the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady in 2018. Andy Einhorn returns to the AMFS stage for his fifth season to conduct the Aspen Music Festival and School's orchestra.

My Fair Lady in Concert is the beloved classic with music by Frederick Loewe and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner. This timeless tale follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller, as she transforms into a refined lady under the tutelage of the sharp-tongued Professor Henry Higgins. Featuring iconic songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “On the Street Where You Live,” this concert version brings the sweeping romance and wit of My Fair Lady to life with a stunning cast and orchestra led by Broadway conductor Andy Einhorn. Don't miss this enchanting evening of musical theater!