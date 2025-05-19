Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 19, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, May 19
2025 Drama League Awards Winners- The Full List
Video: Megan Hilty Is Thrilled to Be Invited to the Tonys Party
Interview: Nicholas Matos on Booking SMASH and Living the Broadway Dream
Listen: Barbra Streisand Sings 'My Valentine' With Paul McCartney From New Album
by Michael Major
Barbra Streisand has released a new song from her upcoming album “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two.' Streisand has released a new rendition of 'My Valentine,' featuring Paul McCartney, who released the original version of the song.. (more...)
Reworked Pat Benatar Musical Will Hold Table Read In June
by Stephi Wild
A table read rumored to be called HEARTBREAKER: The Musical is set to take place in New York City on June 3. The production is a reworked version of the Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo musical previously called Invincible.. (more...)
Video: Danny Burstein on His Tony Nomination- 'Audra McDonald Was Right!'
by Joey Mervis
Watch as Danny chats more about starring opposite Broadway's most-beloved leading lady, why this role means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!
Video/Photos: OH, MARY! Hosts Talkback Moderated by Tony Kushner
by Stephi Wild
On Wednesday evening, Oh, Mary! hosted an exclusive talkback for audience members, moderated by two-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Tony Kushner. Check out photos and video here!. (more...)
Video: Tank and Amanda Reid Perform 'If I Ain't Got You' From HELL'S KITCHEN; Deluxe Album Out Next Week
by Stephi Wild
Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition will be available next week. Watch Durrell 'Tank' Babbs and Amanda Reid perform 'If I Ain't Got You' here!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings
Videos