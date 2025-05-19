Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 19, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, May 19

The 2025 Chita Rivera Awards

Tuesday, May 20

Goddess opens at the Public Theater

2025 Drama League Awards Winners- The Full List

by Nicole Rosky

The best of Broadway is gathered at the at the Ziegfeld Ballroom today to celebrate the 91st Annual Drama League Awards. BroadwayWorld is bringing you live updates from inside the ceremony. Check back to find out who wins!. (more...)

Video: Megan Hilty Is Thrilled to Be Invited to the Tonys Party

by Joey Mervis

Watch in this video as Megan Hilty chats more about what she hopes audiences take away, why this role means so much to her, and so much more.. (more...)

Interview: Nicholas Matos on Booking SMASH and Living the Broadway Dream

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld spoke with Nicholas Matos about making his Broadway debut in Smash! Read the full Debut of the Month feature here and learn more about Smash on Broadway!. (more...)

Listen: Barbra Streisand Sings 'My Valentine' With Paul McCartney From New Album

by Michael Major

Barbra Streisand has released a new song from her upcoming album “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two.' Streisand has released a new rendition of 'My Valentine,' featuring Paul McCartney, who released the original version of the song.. (more...)

Reworked Pat Benatar Musical Will Hold Table Read In June

by Stephi Wild

A table read rumored to be called HEARTBREAKER: The Musical is set to take place in New York City on June 3. The production is a reworked version of the Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo musical previously called Invincible.. (more...)

Video: Danny Burstein on His Tony Nomination- 'Audra McDonald Was Right!'

by Joey Mervis

Watch as Danny chats more about starring opposite Broadway's most-beloved leading lady, why this role means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

Video/Photos: OH, MARY! Hosts Talkback Moderated by Tony Kushner

by Stephi Wild

On Wednesday evening, Oh, Mary! hosted an exclusive talkback for audience members, moderated by two-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Tony Kushner. Check out photos and video here!. (more...)

Video: Tank and Amanda Reid Perform 'If I Ain't Got You' From HELL'S KITCHEN; Deluxe Album Out Next Week

by Stephi Wild

Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition will be available next week. Watch Durrell 'Tank' Babbs and Amanda Reid perform 'If I Ain't Got You' here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!