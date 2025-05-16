Listen: Barbra Streisand Sings 'My Valentine' With Paul McCartney From New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barbra Streisand has released a new song from her upcoming album “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two." Streisand has released a new rendition of "My Valentine," featuring Paul McCartney, who released the original version of the song. Her upcoming album, due out on June 27, will also feature Josh Groban, Laufey, Hozier, and more.

The album of duets will also include "One Heart, One Voice," its only trio, on which Streisand will be joined by Wicked star Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey. Serving as a follow-up to her 2014 album "Partners," the new recording will be available on June 27 and is available for pre-order on CD, vinyl, and digital now HERE.

The new single follows the recent release of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” with Hozier. Listen here.

About Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand’s achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, author, and songwriter, have been rewarded with two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Grammys, including the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award, eleven Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, three Peabody Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Award for her 1994 TV special, Barbra: The Concert. With Yentl, she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, and the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Likewise, she is the first female composer to receive an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born).”

Barbra has also received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. She’s been awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and France’s Légion d'Honneur.

Throughout her life, Barbra has been a passionate advocate for the causes she believes in. She created the Streisand Foundation to advance her philanthropic interests, ranging from gender equality, human rights, and voting rights, to protecting our environment and heeding the dangers of nuclear proliferation. She founded the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai to support research and raise awareness about women’s heart disease. Recently, she has endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA, to examine the critical issues of our time such as truth in the public sphere, the impact of climate change, the dynamics of intimacy and power between women and men, and the impact of art on the culture.

Photo credit: Kathryn Boyd Brolin