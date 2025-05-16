Video: Tank and Amanda Reid Perform 'If I Ain't Got You' From HELL'S KITCHEN; Deluxe Album Out Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition will be available on Monday, May 19th via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records and will include three bonus tracks featuring 17-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys, 9-time GRAMMY nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs and will introduce Amanda Reid, who will be taking over the role of Ali on Broadway beginning Tuesday, May 27th.

Pre-order Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition HERE.

The first bonus track, “If I Ain’t Got You” featuring Durrell “Tank” Babbs and Amanda Reid, is available now via all digital retailers. Listen HERE and check out the video above. “The River” featuring Alicia Keys and introducing Amanda Reid and “Not Even the King” featuring Durrell “Tank” Babbs will be available on Monday, May 19th along with the release of Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition.

Alicia Keys will perform “The River / “Empire State of Mind” with Amanda Reid on the season 27 finale of NBC’s The Voice during the live show on Tuesday, May 20th (NBC 9/8c)

Produced by Alicia Keys, Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hell’s Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, music supervision by Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone. The album is engineered by Ann Mincieli and Brendan Morawski and mixed by Ann Mincieli, Brendan Morawski, Eric Schilling and Ken Lewis with production management by Jill Dell’Abate and assistant engineers include Frank Holland, Robert Regeiro and Steve Tejeda.

The album was recorded at Jungle City Studios in New York City, mastered by Dave Kutch at the Mastering Palace, NYC, immersive mixed by Eric Schilling and Ann Mincieli and immersive mastered by Michael Romanowski at Coast Mastering, Berkeley, CA. Photos from the cast recording sessions can be downloaded here.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The current cast is led by Jessica Vosk, 9-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jade Milan.

The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award® winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

HELL’S KITCHEN began performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and opened on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.).

HELL’S KITCHEN made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension at The Public Theater.