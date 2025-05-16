Video/Photos: OH, MARY! Hosts Talkback Moderated by Tony Kushner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday evening, Oh, Mary! hosted an exclusive talkback for audience members, moderated by two-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Tony Kushner. Immediately following the May 14 performance, Kushner was joined by the show’s Tony Award nominated playwright and star Cole Escola and Tony Award nominated Director Sam Pinkleton for a discussion on the importance of sharing boundary-breaking new works and queer stories on Broadway and beyond.

Check out the full conversation in the video, as well as photos from the talkback event!

Recently named a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, Oh, Mary! continues to play to record breaking, sold out houses at the historic Lyceum Theatre. As previously announced, the smash hit comedy has extended through September 28, 2025 on Broadway. Escola will play their final performance as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ on Saturday, June 21, 2025, with six-time Emmy-Nominee Tituss Burgess returning to the title role beginning Monday, June 23.

Directed by Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold-out Off-Broadway engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The production is nominated for 5 Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Cole Escola, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Conrad Ricamora, Best Costume Design of a Play for Holly Pierson, and Best Direction of a Play for Sam Pinkleton. In addition to Escola, the current cast includes Original Broadway Company members Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico completing the company. The play is produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson