Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 18, 2026- Joshua Henry, MEXODUS and More Win Drama League Awards
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine, theater lovers! It's time to catch up on all the exciting Broadway happenings from yesterday. We've got Tony nomination celebrations, industry workshops, star-studded performances, and more. Here's what you missed:
Tony Nominations & Awards: The 2026 Tony nominees are making waves! Check out our exclusive interviews with Hannah Cruz and Michael Arden, plus photos from the nominees' press day. The 2026 Drama League Awards celebrated winners including Joshua Henry, MEXODUS, and LIBERATION!
Must-Watch Videos: Don't miss Isa Briones discussing her Broadway return, Josh Groban's performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Kara Young and Mallori Johnson's bond as twins in Is God Is.
Industry News: Industry workshops abound! Explore David Copperfield: The New Musical with Bobby Conte and Vienna from Come From Away creators.
Updates & Announcements: The Lost Boys is launching a North American tour in 2028, Mariska Hargitay has extended her run in Every Brilliant Thing, and Robin de Jesús replaces Harvey Guillén in Man of La Mancha.
For all these stories and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com today!
|The Front Page
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Video: Hannah Cruz Turned 23 Minutes Into a Tony Nomination
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony nominee Hannah Cruz chats more about why this nomination surprised her, what an honor it is to be nominated, and so much more.
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Video: Michael Arden Took Big Chances on THE LOST BOYS... And They Paid Off
Just last week, following his double 2026 Tony nominations, Michael Arden sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss bringing The Lost Boys to the stage- a production that blends horror, heart, humor, and high-flying spectacle. Watch in this video!
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2026 Drama League Awards Winners- Joshua Henry, MEXODUS, LIBERATION Win Big
The best of Broadway and off-Broadway are on hand today at the Ziegfeld Ballroom to celebrate 92nd Annual Drama League Awards, hosted by Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella. Tune i n to find out who wins!
|Must Watch
| Video: Isa Briones Says Starring on Broadway is 'Different Now' After THE PITT
by Josh Sharpe
Isa Briones has returned to her theater roots in Just in Time, though she admits her experience has changed since the last time she was onstage, now that she is known for her role in The Pitt. Watch her discuss her experience on Late Night with Seth Meyers.. (more...)
| Video: Josh Groban Performs 'Stand By Me' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
This week, Josh Groban visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform his rendition of 'Stand by Me,' as featured on his newly released album Cinematic. Check out his performance now.. (more...)
| Video: Kara Young and Mallori Johnson Bonded While Playing Twins in IS GOD IS
by Josh Sharpe
Alongside Mallori Johnson, two-time Tony winner Kara Young is starring in Is God Is, the film adaptation of Alesha Harris’s award-winning play. Learn how the pair connected while playing twin sisters in this exclusive interview.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees
by Nicole Rosky
Just yesterday, the 2026 Tony Award nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2026 nominees here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by A.A. Cristi
An actor-musician adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel, written by Jeffrey Scharf and directed by Gabriel Barre, held a private workshop presentation produced by Act Two Theatricals and Davenport Theatrical Enterprises.. (more...)
Irene Sankoff and David Hein's VIENNA Presented as Industry Workshop
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Goodspeed Musicals presented Vienna, by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (the creators of Come From Away), as an industry presentation at Pearl Studios. The creative team included director David Ivers, and more. . (more...)
Literary Properties of Tennessee Williams, Langston Hughes and More Included in Licensing EXPO 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
International Literary Properties is attending the 2026 Licensing Expo for the first time as a Licensor. ILP brings together the most iconic writers, authors, playwrights and lifestyle thought leaders in a uniquely curated collection.. (more...)
Annwn Prize Names Judges Including Charlotte Church and Sir Peter Bazalgette
by Stephi Wild
Wales Millennium Centre announced the judging panel for the inaugural Annwn Prize, honoring excellence in immersive storytelling. The panel includes Larry Achiampong, Arifa Akbar, Sir Peter Bazalgette, Charlotte Church, and Charlotte Regan.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
Up next at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre is New Born, performed by Marianna Gailus, Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi. Let's see what the critics have to say about the new play.... (more...)
Review Roundup: THE PEOPLE VERSUS LENNY BRUCE Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The world premiere of “The People Versus Lenny Bruce” a play by Susan Charlotte, based on the legal case of legendary lawyer Martin Garbus, is now being presented Off-Broadway at Theatre Row - Theatre Four. Read the reviews for the production here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: DAD DON’T READ THIS At St. Luke's Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dad Don't Read This, a new play by Eliya Smith is now playing Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup here.. (more...)
Review: STAGE KISS, Hampstead Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Art imitates life, and life imitates art in Sarah Ruhl’s 2014 play Stage Kiss. When two ex-lovers are cast in the same show, their on-stage relationship bleeds into their off-stage one, and vice versa. The weight of their baggage threatens to ruin their relationships, but Ruhl is excessively compassionate and wholly unoriginal.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Nicole Rosky
BoradwayWorld has just learned that THE LOST BOYS will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.. (more...)
Whitney White Replaces Liesl Tommy as IMITATION OF LIFE Director; Production Dates Pushed Back
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical Imitation of Life has revealed new production dates and a new creative team member for its world premiere engagement at The Griffin Theater at The Shed.. (more...)
Beloved Broadway Dresser Alex Bartlett Dies 'Unexpectedly' at 51 as GoFundMe Surpasses Goal
by Michael Gioia
Alex Bartlett, who worked on Broadway for over 20 years as a dresser and wardrobe supervisor, has died. He was 51. . (more...)
Mariska Hargitay Extends Run in EVERY BRILLIANT THING
by Stephi Wild
Mariska Hargitay, who is set to make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing on Tuesday, May 26, has extended her run in the play an extra week. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Tim Minchin Will Write the Music For CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Remake
by Stephi Wild
Further details are now known about the forthcoming remake film of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, written by Enda Walsh, which will have music written by Tim Minchin. Learn more here!. (more...)
Robin de Jesús Replaces Harvey Guillén in MAN OF LA MANCHA LCT Staged Concert
by Stephi Wild
A change in casting has been announced for Lincoln Center Theater's staged concert performance of Man of La Mancha. Robin de Jesus has replaced the previously announced Harvey Guillén, in the role of Sancho Panza.. (more...)
Olivia Rodrigo Attends Performance of HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Michael Major
Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo attended a performance of Hadestown on Broadway on Thursday. The 'Drivers License' songstress arrived at the Walter Kerr Theatre in an all black look. Watch a video of her arrival!. (more...)
Broadway Stars Will Perform at the High Line in June as Part of PIANO MONDAYS
by Stephi Wild
A surprise lineup of Broadway talent will grace the High Line for the park’s new Piano Mondays series throughout June, co-presented by the High Line and The Shubert Organization.. (more...)
Isa Briones, Christopher Abbott, Hank Azaria and More to Join BROADWAY BETS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Theater industry’s game night, Broadway Bets, will return. Special guests include 2026 Tony Award nominee Christopher Abbott, Isa Briones, and more.. (more...)
2026 Tony Awards Viewing Parties in New York City
by Stephi Wild
If you're looking for a place to enjoy the ceremony with other Broadway superfans, BroadwayWorld is bringing you a roundup of all of the Tony Awards viewing parties that will be taking place across New York City this weekend.. (more...)
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