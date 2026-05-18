Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 18, 2026- Joshua Henry, MEXODUS and More Win Drama League Awards

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

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Rise and shine, theater lovers! It's time to catch up on all the exciting Broadway happenings from yesterday. We've got Tony nomination celebrations, industry workshops, star-studded performances, and more. Here's what you missed:

The Front Page



Video: Hannah Cruz Turned 23 Minutes Into a Tony Nomination Watch in this video as 2026 Tony nominee Hannah Cruz chats more about why this nomination surprised her, what an honor it is to be nominated, and so much more.



Video: Michael Arden Took Big Chances on THE LOST BOYS... And They Paid Off Just last week, following his double 2026 Tony nominations, Michael Arden sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss bringing The Lost Boys to the stage- a production that blends horror, heart, humor, and high-flying spectacle. Watch in this video!



2026 Drama League Awards Winners- Joshua Henry, MEXODUS, LIBERATION Win Big The best of Broadway and off-Broadway are on hand today at the Ziegfeld Ballroom to celebrate 92nd Annual Drama League Awards, hosted by Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella. Tune i n to find out who wins!

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees

by Nicole Rosky

Just yesterday, the 2026 Tony Award nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2026 nominees here!. (more...)

Industry Insights

by A.A. Cristi

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Review Roundups

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

An actor-musician adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel, written by Jeffrey Scharf and directed by Gabriel Barre, held a private workshop presentation produced by Act Two Theatricals and Davenport Theatrical Enterprises.. ( more... Goodspeed Musicals presented Vienna, by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (the creators of Come From Away), as an industry presentation at Pearl Studios. The creative team included director David Ivers, and more. . ( more... International Literary Properties is attending the 2026 Licensing Expo for the first time as a Licensor. ILP brings together the most iconic writers, authors, playwrights and lifestyle thought leaders in a uniquely curated collection.. ( more... Wales Millennium Centre announced the judging panel for the inaugural Annwn Prize, honoring excellence in immersive storytelling. The panel includes Larry Achiampong, Arifa Akbar, Sir Peter Bazalgette, Charlotte Church, and Charlotte Regan.. ( more... Up next at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre is New Born, performed by Marianna Gailus, Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi. Let's see what the critics have to say about the new play.... ( more... The world premiere of “The People Versus Lenny Bruce” a play by Susan Charlotte, based on the legal case of legendary lawyer Martin Garbus, is now being presented Off-Broadway at Theatre Row - Theatre Four. Read the reviews for the production here!. ( more...

Review Roundup: DAD DON’T READ THIS At St. Luke's Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dad Don't Read This, a new play by Eliya Smith is now playing Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup here.. (more...)

Review: STAGE KISS, Hampstead Theatre

by Cindy Marcolina

Art imitates life, and life imitates art in Sarah Ruhl’s 2014 play Stage Kiss. When two ex-lovers are cast in the same show, their on-stage relationship bleeds into their off-stage one, and vice versa. The weight of their baggage threatens to ruin their relationships, but Ruhl is excessively compassionate and wholly unoriginal.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Nicole Rosky

BoradwayWorld has just learned that THE LOST BOYS will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.. ( more...

Whitney White Replaces Liesl Tommy as IMITATION OF LIFE Director; Production Dates Pushed Back

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The new musical Imitation of Life has revealed new production dates and a new creative team member for its world premiere engagement at The Griffin Theater at The Shed.. (more...)

Beloved Broadway Dresser Alex Bartlett Dies 'Unexpectedly' at 51 as GoFundMe Surpasses Goal

by Michael Gioia

Alex Bartlett, who worked on Broadway for over 20 years as a dresser and wardrobe supervisor, has died. He was 51. . (more...)

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Major

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Happy Birthday To...

Tina Fey

Listen Up

"We'll pack up all our junk and fly so far away

Devote ourselves to projects that sell

We'll open up a restaurant in Santa Fe

Forget this cold Bohemian hell." - RENT