Mariska Hargitay Extends Run in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Mariska Hargitay, who is set to make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing on Tuesday, May 26, has extended her run in the play an extra week, through Sunday, July 5 at the Hudson Theatre. The show’s current star, Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, will play his final performance on Sunday, May 24. Tickets for the extended weeks are on sale now.

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall), Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue. It has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

The Broadway production began previews on Saturday, February 21 and officially opened on Thursday, March 12, 2026 to widespread critical acclaim. The production has since been honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Read the reviews.

The show recently recouped its Broadway production costs. The solo play was capitalized at $5.75 million, and recouped that investment with the performance week ending on May 3, 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing features Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.

About Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, producer, and director, is best known for her iconic role as Captain Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. In addition to starring on the show—the longest-running primetime live-action series in U.S. television history—she also serves as an executive producer and director.

In 2004, Hargitay founded The Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization dedicated to transforming society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. At the heart of Joyful Heart’s mission is the End the Backlog campaign, which seeks to eliminate the nationwide backlog of untested rape kits and advocate for comprehensive reform. Joyful Heart is also crafting a framework to address the image-based abuse crisis, as well as providing support for those who serve survivors with the revolutionary “Heal the Healers” Grantmaking Program.

Hargitay’s advocacy extends to her work as a filmmaker. She produced the Emmy-winning HBO documentary I Am Evidence, which investigates the systemic failure to process tens of thousands of rape kits across the U.S.—and the profound consequences for survivors and justice. In recognition of her work on behalf of survivors, she was named to the Time100 Philanthropy list in 2025, honoring the most influential people shaping the future of giving. She also co-produced EMANUEL, a documentary about the 2015 Charleston church shooting, and My Beautiful Stutter, about a summer camp where young people who stutter find strength in community.

In 2025, she launched her production company, Mighty Entertainment, debuting with the critically acclaimed documentary My Mom Jayne, an exploration of the life and legacy of her mother, Jayne Mansfield. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, the film earned Best First Documentary Feature at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, was named a New York Times Critics Pick and has since earned widespread praise for its emotional depth, honesty, and grace.

Through her work as an actress, activist, and filmmaker, Mariska Hargitay continues to use her voice and platform to uplift survivors and drive cultural change. Whether bringing Olivia Benson’s fierce compassion to the screen or shaping narratives behind the scenes, she is a force for good in both entertainment and social justice.

