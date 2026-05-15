THE LOST BOYS Will Launch a North American Tour in 2028

BoradwayWorld has just learned that The Lost Boys will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to announce that The Lost Boys will launch its North American tour in Cleveland, delivering the acclaimed artistry, breathtaking flying sequences, and heartfelt story of family that have captivated audiences at The Palace Theatre to cities across the country,” said producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, and Patrick Wilson.

“The Lost Boys is already generating buzz on Broadway having just garnered 12 Tony nominations. Here in Cleveland, we are ready do the same when we partner with the producers to launch the national tour at Playhouse Square in the Spring of 2028,” said Craig Hassall, Playhouse Square President and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming the creative team, cast, and crew to town and we know our more than 39,000 season ticket holders will be thrilled to be the first audiences in the country to see what promises to be an incredible touring production!”

The Lost Boys is nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 5 Drama Desk Awards, 4 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, and 10 Dorian Theater Awards including Outstanding Broadway Musical, and won 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), a Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, and 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

Check out what the cristics had to say.

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Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters.

When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.