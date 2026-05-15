2026 Tony Awards Viewing Parties in New York City

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It's almost Tony time! Broadway's biggest night, The Tony Awards, is set to take place on June 8. If you're looking for a place to enjoy the ceremony with other Broadway superfans, look no further! BroadwayWorld is bringing you a roundup of all of the Tony Awards viewing parties that will be taking place across New York City this weekend.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, 2026, hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK.

The ceremony will be broadcasting live to both coasts, 8-11pm LIVE ET/5– 8pm LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Check out the full list of Tony Award Nominations!

The Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party to Benefit 54 Below

All proceeds from this evening will support 54 Below’s mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret and allow the venue to open its doors to a diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.

Come out and watch the ceremony on large screens and enjoy a specially curated dinner as you cheer on your favorite nominees and predict the winners. The ticket price includes a three-course dinner and a welcome glass of wine.

All guests will be provided with ballots to fill out their Tony Award winner predictions with a chance to win a number of prizes which will be announced later in the evening. Commercial break mini games and challenges will follow as the night progresses. The night will be hosted by 54 Below’s very own 2026 MAC Award Nominee Macon Prickett.

Location: 54 Below, 254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC 10019

Tickets: $125-$325

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Seth Rudetsky's 6th Annual Tony Awards Watch Party

Seth Rudetsky will host a LIVE watch party for the 79th Annual Tony Awards! Enter his 'living room' to celebrate Broadway's best for the 6th year in a row. There are prizes, Tony voting ballots and more! The Triad serves both food and drink, and there is a two drink minimum at the venue.

Watch along with Seth Rudetsky and friends, and win prizes!

Location: The Triad Theatre, 158 W 72nd St, NYC 10023

Tickets: $25-$65

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Caveat's Tony Awards Watch Party

Celebrate the biggest night in Broadway at Caveat! The watch party will feature a live stream of the award ceremony with live performances during commercial breaks. Join in for an evening filled with theatre, comedy, burlesque, music, and interactive games!

Hosted by Christopher Morucci and featuring surprise special guests that are to be announced.

Location: Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, NYC 10002

Tickets: $18.76-$24.41

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

The Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party at The Green Room 42

Join in for a glamorous Tony Awards Viewing Party hosted by Ben Cameron (Broadway Sessions), and celebrate the best of the season with fellow theater lovers in the heart of NYC. Watch the entire ceremony live on big screens, sip on specialty cocktails, and cheer on your favorite nominees in a room full of Broadway buzz and excitement.

Location: The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue, NYC 10036

Tickets: $19-$59

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

2026 Tony Awards Watch Party at QED

Calling all theatre kids! Join in for the 2026 Tony Awards streamed live at QED. There's no better way to watch the Tonys than surrounded by your fellow thespians and theatre enthusiasts!.

Ballots can be filled at the beginning of the evening. Prizes for best ballot! There will be musical theatre sing-alongs and Tonys trivia during commercial breaks. The event is hosted by QED owner and lifelong theatre-lover Hannah Lieberman.

Location: QED, 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria, NY 11105

Tickets: $15, with $3 off when you buy in advance!

Learn more and purchase tickets here.