Beloved Broadway Dresser Alex Bartlett Dies 'Unexpectedly' at 51 as GoFundMe Surpasses Goal

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Alex Bartlett, who worked on Broadway for over 20 years as a dresser and wardrobe supervisor, has died. He was 51.

According to an obituary, Bartlett died “unexpectedly” on Saturday, May 9, at his home in Wappingers Falls, New York.

A GoFundMe was set up following his death, explaining that it was “sudden,” though a cause of death was not provided.

“Alex was a pillar in the Broadway theatre community, a phenomenal knitter, and a garden expert,” the GoFundMe read. “He brought joy and creativity to everyone around him, and his passion for life was evident in everything he did.”

“Alex loved his husband, Vincent Cuccia, and their two rescue puppies, Buddy and Blake, with all his heart,” the page added. “His kindness, generosity, and sense of humor touched so many lives, and his absence leaves a deep void in our family and community.”

The donation page was set up to help Bartlett’s husband, Vincent, as he faces “significant financial challenges,” the page said.

“The funds raised will help cover funeral and memorial expenses, and provide support for Vincent as he navigates financial burdens that have arisen from Alex's death,” the statement said. “This support will allow Vincent to focus on healing and honoring Alex's memory, rather than worrying about immediate financial pressures.”

Some of the supporters honoring Bartlett’s memory on the GoFundMe included producers from Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club, Matthew Morrison, Susan Stroman and more. At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised more than $29,000 of its $20,000 goal.

According to Bartlett’s obituary, he was born on May 16, 1974 in Fairfax, Virginia. Bartlett graduated from George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church before he went on to study at Wagner College, graduating with a BA in Set Design.

Bartlett married his husband, Vincent, in February 2018.

The dresser worked on numerous Broadway shows, according to his obituary, and he was also the owner of Planet Pepper, a New York-based drag wardrobe company known for its Astrobooty hip and butt pads.

Per a bio on the Bravo TV website, Bartlett worked with the network as a “stitcher extraordinaire.” He also was part of the wardrobe department for Liza's Back, where he worked with Liza Minnelli’s wardrobe, “altering her collection of famous Halstons and Mackies.”

“He was involved with Imperial Court of New York helping to support the LGBT+ community,” his obituary stated. “Alex enjoyed knitting, gardening and doing home repairs.”

“He loved and supported community theater,” the obit added. “Music was another of his joys. Alex has been described as a light and was known to be generous and giving. He will also be remembered for creating laughs with his sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

His husband, Vincent, shared a post on Instagram, thanking everyone for their love and support.

"He went very quickly and unexpectedly, but peacefully," Vincent wrote. "He was a light...an incredible light. I can't even believe I am writing this about my partner for 19 years. I always said he was a much better man than I. And I hope you will always remember his kindnesses and generousity. I know I will."

Photo Credit: Alex Bartlett/Instagram