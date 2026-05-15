Broadway Stars Will Perform at the High Line in June as Part of PIANO MONDAYS

A surprise lineup of Broadway talent will grace the High Line for the park’s new Piano Mondays series throughout June, co-presented by the High Line and The Shubert Organization. Free and open to the public, Piano Mondays will transform the High Line into an open-air, family-friendly piano bar led by Emmy Award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer Lance Horne, alongside a rotating guest list of celebrated Broadway musicians and performers to co-host.

Each evening will play to a unique theme and invites audience participation — including the invitation to sing along — creating an interactive musical experience that celebrates the traditions of LGBTQ+ piano bar culture in a more accessible, welcoming format, no tipping required.

“The High Line has a long legacy of connection to the LGBTQ+ community, from the park’s earliest supporters to the neighborhoods that surround it,” said Alan van Capelle, Executive Director of Friends of the High Line. “At this moment when people are actively working to erase our stories and to strip away the rights we fought so hard to win, the High Line is utilizing our public spaces for joyful, inclusive gatherings like Piano Mondays, where people can come together and celebrate identity and build community. After all, joy is the ultimate act of resistance."

“The Shubert Organization is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of this exciting new series of Pride Month performances,” said Jeff Daniel, President of The Shubert Organization. “Broadway is synonymous with New York City, and we want as many people as possible to experience the talent, diversity, and transformative power happening on our stages every night. The High Line is the premier place to bring that to the people of NYC.”

Designed as an alternative to traditional late-night piano bars, the series offers an early-evening, inclusive environment that welcomes queer adults, allies, families, and first-time visitors alike to engage with live performance and community storytelling at the “park in the sky.”

Themes for Piano Mondays:

June 1 - Old Broadway x New Broadway

June 8 - Family Night

June 15 - Schwartz vs. Sondheim

June 22 - Diva! A Pride Celebration

The High Line will announce surprise Broadway stars the day before each performance—follow the High Line @highlinenyc across social media platforms, or check thehighline.org for updates.

The 2026 Pride season at the High Line aims to foster connection and cultural appreciation across diverse audiences, rooted in the High Line’s history and that of the surrounding neighborhoods which have long been centers of LGBTQ+ life and activism.

In addition, New Yorkers ages 21 years and older are invited to celebrate Pride with the debut of a new large-scale dance event on the park, Zestyworld at the High Line: a Pride Celebration. On June 11 from 6-9pm, the High Line will host its first-ever Pride dance party, created in partnership with Zestyworld NYC. This high-energy event brings together queer communities from across the five boroughs for an evening of music, movement, and celebration, centering Black and Brown LGBTQ+ audiences aged 21+. The event expands the High Line’s Pride programming to include a vibrant nightlife-inspired experience for the first time, without sacrificing accessibility.

In addition to the programmatic offerings during Pride, the High Line Shop will debut a collection of Pride-inspired merchandise. Through these programs, the High Line continues its proud mission of serving as both a public green space and a cultural platform that brings people together through art, performance, and shared experience while fostering greater understanding and allyship across communities.