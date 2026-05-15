Matthew Broderick, Katie Couric and More Join CELEBRITY AUTOPBIOGRAPHY On Broadway

New stars have joined the lineup for the Broadway premiere of CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY, the Drama Desk Award-winning comedy created by Eugene Pack.

Tony Award-winner Matthew Broderick will join the opening night cast on Monday, May 18. Newly announced performers joining the rotating cast include Katie Couric, Anthony Anderson, Jason Alexander, Tiler Peck, and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer.

Previews for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY begin Saturday, May 16, 2026 at the Shubert Theatre, ahead of an official opening night on May 18. The limited Broadway engagement is scheduled to run through August 16, 2026.

The production features a rotating lineup of performers from television, film, theater, sports, and politics reading excerpts from celebrity memoirs live onstage. In addition to solo readings, the show incorporates ensemble “mash-ups” combining passages from multiple autobiographies into comedic scenes and exchanges.

The Monday, May 18 opening night cast will include Scott Adsit, Matthew Broderick, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Ben Mankiewicz, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson, and creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

The expanding roster of performers also includes Brooke Adams, Pamela Adlon, Lewis Black, Christie Brinkley, Danny Burstein, Bob Costas, Tate Donovan, Chloe Fineman, Will Forte, Gina Gershon, Kathy Griffin, Christopher Jackson, Ken Jeong, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, Eric McCormack, Molly Shannon, Tony Shalhoub, Jennifer Tilly, Bruce Vilanch, Alan Zweibel, and others.

Rush and Lottery Information

A digital lottery for CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY will open at midnight the day before each performance, with winners selected at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Winners may purchase up to two tickets at $49 each.

Digital rush tickets, subject to availability, will be offered on the day of performance, while in-person rush tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. daily and noon on Sundays. In-person rush tickets are priced at $40.

Created by Emmy Award-nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and co-developed with Dayle Reyfel, CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY previously received the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and has played runs in New York, Los Angeles, London, Edinburgh, and Sydney before making its Broadway debut.