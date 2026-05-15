Video: Josh Groban Performs 'Stand By Me' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW





This week, Josh Groban visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform his rendition of "Stand by Me," as featured on his newly released album Cinematic. The original version of the song was recorded by Ben E. King and was later made famous after appearing in the 1986 film of the same name. Check out Groban's performance now.

Cinematic is a 10-song collection featuring covers of songs from movies like The Godfather, The Lion King, Casablanca, Coco, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and many more. It was released on May 8th via Reprise Records. Enter to win a signed audio cassette of the album here.

It was recently announced that the performer will embark on his new Stage, Screen, and Symphony tour, hitting U.S. cities this summer. The new run will spotlight music from Broadway alongside music from Groban's new album, performed with full symphony orchestras across the tour. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Groban recently completed his GEMS World Tour, delivering performances to audiences in Hawaii, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

In June, Groban will head back out on the road for a North America tour with special guest Jennifer Hudson, including stops at TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16. Additionally, Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall for GEMS The Las Vegas Residency. For tickets and more information, visit here.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway in Sweeney Todd. His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.