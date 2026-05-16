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Video: Danny Burstein Is Breaking Records and Back at the Tony Awards

Danny Burstein is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

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Earlier this year, Broadway living legend Danny Burstein took his final bow in Marjorie Prime. His performance in that play would catapult him into Tony Awards history, as the most-nominated male actor ever, with nine nominations to his name. 

"I just love doing the work," he told BroadwayWorld. "That's really why I'm here, ultimately, that I don't take myself or all of it too seriously. I just love to do the work. I love going to the theater every night and high-fiving the doorman and hanging out with the stagehands. That's normal to me."

Watch in this video as Danny chats more about why he has the best job in the world, how a person comes upon nine Tony nominations, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
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35.1% of votes
2. Jack Knowles - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
9.6% of votes
3. Kevin Adams - Chess
7.5% of votes

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