Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees
The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026.
Just last week, the nominations were announced for the 79th Annual Tony Awards, with The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! leading the pack with 12 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news.
Just yesterday, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2026 nominees below and check back later for more from inside the event.
P!nk will host The 79th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7 on CBS.
See the full list of nominees here!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Kit Buchan and Jim Barne
Kit Buchan and Jim Barne
Kit Buchan and Jim Barne
Christani Pitts and Sam Tutty
Christani Pitts and Sam Tutty
Beowulf Boritt and Stefania Bulbarella
Beowulf Boritt and Stefania Bulbarella
David Korins and Beowulf Boritt
Evan Cabnet, Alden Ehrenreich, Gina Gionfriddo and Adam Siegel
Evan Cabnet, Alden Ehrenreich, Gina Gionfriddo and Adam Siegel
Heather Gilbert and Lee Kinney
Heather Gilbert and Lee Kinney
Freddie Hendricks
Freddie Hendricks and Kenan Thompson
Freddie Hendricks and Kenan Thompson
Kenn Lubin
Kenn Lubin
Megan O'Keefe, Christine Schwarzman and Micah Frank
Megan O'Keefe, Christine Schwarzman and Micah Frank
Micah Frank, Linda Cho, Mike Morris, Scott Pask, Walter Trarbach, Sara Chase, Ana Gasteyer, Donald Holder, Christopher Gattelli, Megan O'Keefe and Christine Schwarzman
André De Shields
André De Shields
Qween Jean
Qween Jean
Rachel Hauck
Ani Taj
Stephanie Hsu and Rachel Dratch
Stephanie Hsu and Rachel Dratch
Kelli O'Hara and Rose Byrne
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara
Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane
Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane
Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane
Susanna Flood
Susanna Flood
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