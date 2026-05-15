Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

Just last week, the nominations were announced for the 79th Annual Tony Awards, with The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! leading the pack with 12 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news.

Just yesterday, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2026 nominees below and check back later for more from inside the event.

P!nk will host The 79th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7 on CBS.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas