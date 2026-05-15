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Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

By:

Just last week, the nominations were announced for the 79th Annual Tony Awards, with The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! leading the pack with 12 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news

Just yesterday, the nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2026 nominees below and check back later for more from inside the event. 

P!nk will host The 79th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7 on CBS.

See the full list of nominees here!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Bryce Pinkham

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Bryce Pinkham

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Caroline Shaw

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Eva Price

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Eva Price

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Daryl Roth

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Daryl Roth

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Hannah Cruz

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Hannah Cruz

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brian Usifer

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brian Usifer

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kevin Adams

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kevin Adams

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kit Buchan and Jim Barne

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kit Buchan and Jim Barne

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kit Buchan and Jim Barne

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Tim Jackson

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Tim Jackson

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Christani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Christani Pitts and Sam Tutty

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Beowulf Boritt and Stefania Bulbarella

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Beowulf Boritt and Stefania Bulbarella

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
David Korins and Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
David Korins

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
David Korins

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Gina Gionfriddo

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Alden Ehrenreich

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Alden Ehrenreich

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Alden Ehrenreich

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Evan Cabnet and Adam Siegel

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Evan Cabnet, Alden Ehrenreich, Gina Gionfriddo and Adam Siegel

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Evan Cabnet, Alden Ehrenreich, Gina Gionfriddo and Adam Siegel

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Jake Bell

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Heather Gilbert

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Lee Kinney

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Lee Kinney

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Lee Kinney

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Heather Gilbert and Lee Kinney

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Heather Gilbert and Lee Kinney

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Isabella Byrd

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Isabella Byrd

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brenda Abbandandolo

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brenda Abbandandolo

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Debby Buchholz

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Debby Buchholz

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Whitney White

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Whitney White

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Whitney White

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Betsy Aidem

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Betsy Aidem

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Freddie Hendricks

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Freddie Hendricks and Kenan Thompson

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kenan Thompson

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Freddie Hendricks and Kenan Thompson

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kenan Thompson

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Whitney White and Bess Wohl

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Whitney White and Bess Wohl

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kenn Lubin

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kenn Lubin

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Mary Mitchell Campbell

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Mary Mitchell Campbell

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Rachel Sussman

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Rachel Sussman

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Christopher Abbott

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Christopher Abbott

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Joshua Henry

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Joshua Henry

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ana Gasteyer

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Sara Chase

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ana Gasteyer and Sara Chase

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Megan O'Keefe, Christine Schwarzman and Micah Frank

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Megan O'Keefe, Christine Schwarzman and Micah Frank

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Micah Frank, Linda Cho, Mike Morris, Scott Pask, Walter Trarbach, Sara Chase, Ana Gasteyer, Donald Holder, Christopher Gattelli, Megan O'Keefe and Christine Schwarzman

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
James Lapine

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
James Lapine

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Zhailon Levingston

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Zhailon Levingston

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Bill Rauch

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Bill Rauch

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ellenore Scott

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ellenore Scott

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
André De Shields

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
André De Shields

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Qween Jean

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Qween Jean
Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Rachel Hauck

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Rachel Hauck
 

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Richard Thomas

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Richard Thomas

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Aya Cash

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Aya Cash

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Tye Blue

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Tye Blue

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Patrick Wilson

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Luke Evans

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Luke Evans

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brandon J. Dirden

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brandon J. Dirden

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ani Taj

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Brian Ronan

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
David Israel Reynoso

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Sydney Beers

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Sydney Beers

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Stephanie Hsu and Rachel Dratch

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Stephanie Hsu and Rachel Dratch

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Michael Arden

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Rose Byrne

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Rose Byrne

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kelli O'Hara and Rose Byrne

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Nathan Lane

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Laurie Metcalf

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Nathan Lane

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Susanna Flood

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Susanna Flood

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Jeff Mahshie

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Carrie Coon

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image
Carrie Coon

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image

Mark Strong

Photos: Meet the 2026 Tony Award Nominees Image

Mark Strong

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Featured Performer in a Play - Top 3
1. Laurie Metcalf - Death of a Salesman
8.6% of votes
2. Alden Ehrenreich - Becky Shaw
5.6% of votes
3. June Squibb - Marjorie Prime
5.2% of votes

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