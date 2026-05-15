Tim Minchin Will Write the Music For CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Remake

Further details are now known about the forthcoming remake film of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, written by Enda Walsh. While it was previously unclear whether this reimagining will be a musical, it has now been revealed that the music will be written by Tim Minchin, Walsh confirmed to the Irish Examiner.

"It's dark, but it feels really fun,” Walsh shared.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Matthew Warchus will serve as director for the film. Warchus worked previously with Minchin on both Matilda the Musical and Groundhog Day the Musical, two productions for which Minchin wrote the lyrics and Warchus directed, both on Broadway and the West End.

Eon Productions, producer of the James Bond films, is leading the new project. The new film is aiming for a theatrical release with Amazon MGM Studios. No further details have been revealed about the film or release dates at this time.

Read the original story on Irish Examiner.

About Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discovers the car has magical powers, and along with Truly Scrumptious, the family embarks on an adventure, traveling to fantastical far-off lands.

In the 2000s, the film was adapted for the stage, featuring the original songs in addition to several newly written numbers by The Sherman Brothers. The production premiered in London, featuring Michael Ball and Emma Williams. It transferred to Broadway during the 2005 season and was nominated for a total of five Tony Awards.

About Tim Minchin

Tim Minchin is the composer and lyricist of the Olivier Award-winning, Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated show Matilda the Musical and the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated show Groundhog Day The Musical. Earlier musical theatre works included adaptations of The Merchant of Venice, Love's Labour's Lost, and Mother Courage and Her Children, along with original musicals This Blasted Earth and Somewhere...The Magical Musical of Penrith.

Tim Minchin began his career as a musician after graduating from WAAPA in 1998. In 2000, he wrote and starred in the musical Pop at Perth’s Blue Room Theatre, and in 2001 released the album Sit with his band Timmy the Dog. After relocating to Melbourne in 2002, Minchin developed his first comedy-musical stage shows. His breakthrough production, Darkside, premiered at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2005 and later earned the Perrier Comedy Award for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. His 2006 follow-up show, So Rock, received a Barry Award nomination, and in 2007 he won Best Alternative Comedian at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival. Recordings of both shows were released as albums, while the live DVD So Live was released in 2007, followed by So F**king Rock Live in 2008.

In 2008, Minchin debuted his solo show Ready for This? at the Edinburgh Fringe before touring internationally. A live recording from London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall was released in 2009. During this period, his beat poem Storm was adapted into an animated short film, which premiered online in 2011. Between 2010 and 2012, he toured with Tim Minchin and the Heritage Orchestra, an arena concert production performed with full orchestras and filmed at London’s Royal Albert Hall for a 2011 DVD and Blu-ray release.

Minchin expanded into television and screen acting throughout the 2010s. He appeared on programs including Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, and hosted the BBC Comedy Promenade Concert in 2011. His acting credits include Californication (2013), No Activity (2015), The Secret River (2015), Squinters (2018), and Upright (2019–2022), which he also co-wrote. In 2023, he appeared in The Artful Dodger. His film credits include Two Fists, One Heart, Robin Hood, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and Back to the Outback. He also wrote songs for DreamWorks Animation’s unproduced film Larrikins.

Minchin continued his stage acting career with productions including Hamlet, Amadeus, Jesus Christ Superstar, in which he played Judas, and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. He also appeared in Shakespeare Live! From The RSC in 2016.

In 2019, Minchin returned to touring with BACK Tour, which continued through 2021. In 2020, he released his debut studio album Apart Together through BMG. He followed this with the solo concert series An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and His Piano in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he launched the anniversary tour Songs The World Will Never Hear and released the album Time Machine.