Review Roundup: THE PEOPLE VERSUS LENNY BRUCE Off-Broadway

The world premiere of “The People Versus Lenny Bruce” a play by Susan Charlotte, based on the legal case of legendary lawyer Martin Garbus, is now being presented Off-Broadway at Theatre Row - Theatre Four through Sunday, June 28, 2026.

This theatrical adaptation is the story of comic Lenny Bruce and his lawyer Martin Garbus who tried to save his client from the system – and from himself.

The cast for The People Versus Lenny Bruce includes Johnny Anthony as Lenny Bruce, Timothy Doyle as Jules Feiffer, Dan Grimaldi as Herbert Ruhe, Ian Lithgow as Richard H. Kuh, Jonathan Spivey as Forrest Johnson, Stephen Schnetzer as Martin Garbus/Narrator, and Roberta Wallach as Dorothy Kilgallen. Michael J. Osgood, former Deputy Chief of the NYPD/Special Victim’s Unit, is Co-Producer. See what the critics are saying...

Alex Simmons, Stage and Cinema: The People Versus Lenny Bruce takes patience to get through, but a hearty examination of language plays out in a courtroom drama with endearing performances. Make your stand with Lenny for speech and for art, and remember—it’s just words.

Deb Miller, DC Theater Arts: In the titular role of Lenny Bruce, Johnny Anthony turns in a stellar performance, capturing his demeanor, voice, and the stylings of his stand-up routines, visibly and vocally reacting to the contradictory testimonies and cross-examinations, interrupting Garbus with questions he wants him to ask, points he thinks he should make, and legal precedents he believes should be referenced (even when irrelevant), as the lengthy trial progressively takes its toll on him.