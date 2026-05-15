Olivia Rodrigo Attends Performance of HADESTOWN on Broadway

Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo attended a performance of Hadestown on Broadway on Thursday. The "Drivers License" songstress arrived at the Walter Kerr Theatre in an all black look. E News has shared a video of her arriving at the theatre below.

See backstage photos from inside Rodrigo's visit to Hadestown here.

Rodrigo is an avid Broadway fan, attending performances of Sunset Boulevard and John Proctor is the Villain in 2025. The "Vampire" singer has stated in the past that she is "up for the challenge" of tackling Broadway, whether it be scoring a musical or performing herself.

"I would love to do that. I mean, I'm up for the challenge but we'll see what the future holds."

She has been open about her appreciation of Broadway performers who commit to doing eight shows a week, stating that their stamina is "very impressive" to her.

"Those people that are on Broadway, it is so impressive doing eight shows a week. I am in awe of them and the way that they maintain their vocal health and their physical health and mental health. It's just very, very impressive."

Rodrigo recently released her new single "Drop Dead," which her upcoming album "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love." The full LP is slated to drop on June 12.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid