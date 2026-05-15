Bobby Conte To Lead DAVID COPPERFIELD: THE NEW MUSICAL Invitation-Only Workshop

Charles Dickens' David Copperfield: The New Musical, a new musical adaptation by Jeffrey Scharf (Reunions), will be presented in an invitation-only workshop presentation today, May 15, 2026, directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace), with music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino (A Beautiful Noise).

Adapted from Charles Dickens' favorite and most autobiographical novel, David Copperfield — The New Musical follows David's extraordinary journey from childhood to adulthood, as told by a lively company of actor-musicians. From the cruelty of his stepfather Murdstone, the tyranny of schoolmaster Creakle and the grind of a London sweatshop to love, loss and triumph, David's life is full of hardship and hope.

Along the way, he meets some of Dickens' most memorable characters: his indomitable Aunt Betsey, the warmhearted Peggotty family, the eternally optimistic Mr. Micawber and the scheming Uriah Heep. A story of resilience, ambition and the human spirit, this musical brings Dickens' world to life with heart, humor and soaring song.

The cast includes Bobby Conte (A BRONX TALE), Amelia Cormack (HADESTOWN), Brandon James Ellis (BANDSTAND), Bryan Fenkart (MEMPHIS), Calvin Knegten (IS THIS THING ON?), Kara Mikula (A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE), Morgan Morse (SOUTHERN COMFORT), Aaron Michael Ray (COME FROM AWAY), Alexander Sovronsky (CYRANO DE BERGERAC), Cathryn Wake (NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812), Tatiana Wechsler (MR. SATURDAY NIGHT), and Spiff Wiegand (RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD).

The production team includes General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions; Associate Director and Associate Choreographer Ashley Wren Collins; Music Director Nancy O'Connor, Music Assistant Abigail Gorsuch; Company Manager Priscilla Villanueva; Stage Manager Maria DiVittorio; Assistant Stage Manager Sienna Siciliano; and Casting by Eisenberg Casting / Daryl Eisenberg, CSA.