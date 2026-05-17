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Video: Christiani Pitts Is Ready to Carry A Tony Award Across New York

Christiani Pitts is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

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Christiani Pitts is having a star-turn this season carrying a show (and a cake) eight times a week at the Longacre Theatre. She stars opposite fellow 2026 Tony nominee Sam Tutty as 'Robin'. 

"We do bring a lot of joy. And I think one thing as well that I appreciate it, we don't really market [this musical] as more than a rom-com," she explained. "You got to kind of come see what else is happening. But I appreciate there's a lot of vulnerability happening on that stage, eight shows a week. And people are feeling seen. And people are feeling like it's OK for them to not be OK. And that is, I think, what I'm most proud of."

Watch in this video as Christiani chats more about why being a part of the Broadway community is so special, what an honor it is to be nominated, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Direction of a Play - Top 3
1. Joe Mantello - Death of a Salesman
20.6% of votes
2. Duncan MacMillan, Jeremy Herrin - Every Brilliant Thing
16.4% of votes
3. Whitney White - Liberation
9.5% of votes

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