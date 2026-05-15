Irene Sankoff and David Hein's VIENNA Presented as Industry Workshop

Goodspeed Musicals presented Vienna, by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (the creators of Come From Away), as an industry presentation on May 15, 2026 at Pearl Studios.

The cast included Jeff Kready as Dan, Megan McGinnis as Rachel, Brendan Looney as Aiden, Michelle Veintimilla as Viktorine/Vee, Zachary Prince as Hans Asperger, Jim Walton as Franz/Donald, Abigail Esfira Campbell as Mary, James Moye as Beaman/Georg, Lawrence E. Street as Barker/Ensemble, Happy McPartlin as Deborah/Ensemble, Claire Saunders as Ellie/Ensemble, and Hunter Hoffman as Drew. Members of the cast also appeared as various clinicians, community members, and key employees of The Home Depot.

The creative team included director David Ivers, music director Matt Hinkley, stage manager Mysti Stay, and creative project manager Caitlin Castro. The production staff also included associate artistic director Michael Fling, general manager Gretchen Wright, and producing assistant Jakob Harding.