Robin de Jesús Replaces Harvey Guillén in MAN OF LA MANCHA LCT Staged Concert

A change in casting has been announced for Lincoln Center Theater's staged concert performance of Man of La Mancha on Monday, May 18 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The performance will take place as part of the annual spring gala honoring Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. and Emmy Award-winning producer Susan Downey.

Robin de Jesús has replaced the previously announced Harvey Guillén, in the role of Sancho Panza.

The complete cast includes starring Rolando Villazón as Cervantes / Don Quxiote, Lindsay Mendez as Aldonza / Dulcinea, Phillip Boykin as Governor / Barber, Patrick Page as Captain of the Inquisition / Innkeeper, Adam Dannheisser as Duke / Dr. Sanson Carrasco / Knight of the Mirrors, J. Harrison Ghee as Padre, Bonnie Milligan as Maria, Maria Bilbao as Antonia, and Olivia Hernandez as Housekeeper / Fermina. The ensemble will include Matías de la Flor, Charlie Franklin, Jacob Guzman, Michael Mendez, Justin Lee Miller, Frank Viveros, and Clyde Voce.

The one-night-only event will be directed by LCT Executive Producer and longtime visionary, Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher with music direction by Ted Sperling and will include a post-performance dinner with LCT Artists at the David H. Koch Theater.

Man of La Mancha was written by Dale Wasserman with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion. The original production was directed by Albert Marre. Featuring a score of enduring songs including “The Impossible Dream” and “Dulcinea,” the classic musical tells the story of one man’s unwavering pursuit of honor, love, and imagination.

The creative team for the gala performance of Man of La Mancha includes Catherine Zuber (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), and 59 Studio (Projections). Tables, gala-entry, and show-only tickets are now on sale.

About Robin de Jesús

Previous LCT credits include Domesticated. Broadway credits include The Boys in the Band (Tony nomination), In the Heights (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), La Cage Aux Folles (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Wicked, Rent. Off-Broadway/regional: Little Shop of Horrors (The Muny); Homos, or Everyone in America (Labyrinth Theater Company); Domesticated (Lincoln Center Theater); In The Heights; Patti Issues; Cabaret; Aladdin; Two Gentlemen of Verona; Grease; Lonnie/Jake; A VERY OLD Man with Enormous Wings; Zorba. Film: tick, tick... BOOM!, Camp, Gun Hill Road, 11:55 Holyoke, Elliot Loves, HairBrained, Fat Girls. TV: “Black Rabbit,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “How to Make It in America.” Cabaret: Crush to Crushed, The Struggle is Real (54 Below).