Isa Briones, Christopher Abbott, Hank Azaria and More to Join BROADWAY BETS

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The Theater industry’s game night, Broadway Bets, will return this Monday, May 18, 2026. Special guests include 2026 Tony Award nominee Christopher Abbott (Death of a Salesman); Ben Ahlers (Death of a Salesman); Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (The Simpsons); Patrick Ball (Becky Shaw, HBO’s The Pitt); Isa Briones (Just in Time, HBO’s The Pitt); Grammy, Tony and Golden Globe Award winner Don Cheadle (Proof); Robert Creighton (Frozen); 2026 Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher (Chess); 2026 Tony nominee Hannah Cruz (Chess); ; poker pro Andy Frankenberger; Christopher Innvar (Fallen Angels); 2026 Tony nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)); poker pro Erik Seidel; 2026 Tony nominee Mark Strong (Oedipus); 2026 Tony nominee Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)); Edred Utomi (Hamilton) and three-time Tony nominee Patrick Wilson (The Lost Boys producer).

Broadway Bets is expanding this year with a move to the Edison Ballroom, bringing even more of the community’s biggest names together for one unforgettable night. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

An extremely limited number of tournament seats at $500 are available now. Doors open at 6:30 pm with cocktails and buffet fare; the tournament begins at 7:30 pm.

Newcomers and aces alike will have the chance to play their cards right and win the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. Prizes - including a cross-country private jet flight on Aero, one week at the luxurious Secret Villas in Key West, a catered dinner party for 12 by Sweet Hospitality Group and an exclusive whiskey tasting at The Macallan - will be awarded to the 10 players who reach the final table.

Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning producer and philanthropist Thomas S. Perakos is the first-ever presenting sponsor of Broadway Bets. His pioneer multi-year commitment of more than $1 million marks a milestone investment focusing exclusively on funding for health care, health insurance, mental health support, counseling and emergency assistance for all members of the Broadway and theater community during their critical times of need.

A slew of this Broadway season’s shows will be represented with tables: Beaches, A New Musical; Death Becomes Her; Dog Day Afternoon; Every Brilliant Thing; Oedipus; Ragtime; Schmigadoon! and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). And the ship of dreams will be docking at the Edison, as the evening’s bar sponsor - complete with custom branded barware - is Titaníque.