Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 3, 2025

SUMO opens at the Public Theater

Exclusive: Inside FLOYD COLLINS' First Rehearsal with Jeremy Jordan and More

by Nicole Rosky

The cast, creative team, and members of the Lincoln Center Theater staff attended the first rehearsal of the Broadway premiere of FLOYD COLLINS, a musical with book, additional lyrics and direction by Tina Landau and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel.

Why Film Choreographers Deserve Their Own Awards Category

by Josh Sharpe

BroadwayWorld talked to four prominent film choreographers about what they do and the importance of recognition for their work.

Video: Inside PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Rehearsal With Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce & More

by Michael Major

Step inside the first rehearsal for Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming Pirates! the Penzance Musical. In a new video from the first day of rehearsal, the cast – led by Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce, and Ramin Karimloo – gets ready for the show.

Listen: Classic Stage Company’s I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Cast Recording Out Now

by Stephi Wild

The new cast recording of Classic Stage Company's Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning revival of I Can Get It For You Wholesale is available now!

CRAZY RICH ASIANS Moving Forward at Max; Jon M. Chu to Executive Produce

by Josh Sharpe

The world of Crazy Rich Asians is set to continue in the form of a TV series. Wicked's Jon M. Chu, who directed the 2018 movie, will also executive produce the series along with original author Kevin Kwan.

Durrell 'Tank' Babbs to Join HELL'S KITCHEN as 'Davis'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell "Tank" Babbs will join the company of HELL'S KITCHEN as "Davis" for 13-weeks only.

Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo React to Message From Former Theater Teacher

by Josh Sharpe

In a new clip from Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo receives a special video message from a former theater teacher who taught the performer as a teenager.

Video: Rachel Potter and Natalie Weiss Perform LES MISERABLES Mashup

by Stephi Wild

Broadway Actress and Recording Artist Rachel Potter's newest single "On My Own / I Dreamed a Dream" featuring Natalie Weiss is out now!

Video: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB UK

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at footage of Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London.

by Joey Mervis

Matthew James Thomas has got magic to do, yet again! Thomas, who is already beloved by Broadway audiences for his past performances in shows like Pippin, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and Time and the Conways, returns to the Lyric Theatre this season as the new Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

