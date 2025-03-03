Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 3, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, March 5
Exclusive: Inside FLOYD COLLINS' First Rehearsal with Jeremy Jordan and More
Why Film Choreographers Deserve Their Own Awards Category
Video: Inside PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Rehearsal With Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce & More
Listen: Classic Stage Company’s I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Cast Recording Out Now
by Stephi Wild
The new cast recording of Classic Stage Company’s Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning revival of I Can Get It For You Wholesale is available now! Learn how to stream or download the album here!. (more...)
CRAZY RICH ASIANS Moving Forward at Max; Jon M. Chu to Executive Produce
by Josh Sharpe
The world of Crazy Rich Asians is set to continue in the form of a TV series. Wicked's Jon M. Chu, who directed the 2018 movie, will also executive produce the series along with original author Kevin Kwan.
Durrell 'Tank' Babbs to Join HELL'S KITCHEN as 'Davis'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs will join the company of HELL’S KITCHEN as “Davis” for 13-weeks only. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo React to Message From Former Theater Teacher
by Josh Sharpe
In a new clip from Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo receives a special video message from a former theater teacher who taught the performer as a teenager.
Video: Rachel Potter and Natalie Weiss Perform LES MISERABLES Mashup
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Actress and Recording Artist Rachel Potter’s newest single “On My Own / I Dreamed a Dream” featuring Natalie Weiss is out now! Watch the video here!. (more...)
Video: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB UK
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at footage of Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
