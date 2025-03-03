Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 3, 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, March 5
SUMO opens at the Public Theater

Exclusive: Inside FLOYD COLLINS' First Rehearsal with Jeremy Jordan and More
by Nicole Rosky
The cast, creative team, and members of the Lincoln Center Theater staff attended the first rehearsal of the Broadway premiere of FLOYD COLLINS, a musical with book, additional lyrics and direction by Tina Landau and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Watch highlights from the big day in this video!. (more...)


 

Why Film Choreographers Deserve Their Own Awards Category
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld talked to four prominent film choreographers about what they do and the importance of recognition for their work.


 

Video: Inside PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Rehearsal With Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce & More
by Michael Major
Step inside the first rehearsal for Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming Pirates! the Penzance Musical. In a new video from the first day of rehearsal, the cast – led by Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce, and Ramin Karimloo – gets ready for the show.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Listen: Classic Stage Company’s I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Cast Recording Out Now
by Stephi Wild
The new cast recording of Classic Stage Company’s Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning revival of I Can Get It For You Wholesale is available now! Learn how to stream or download the album here!. (more...

CRAZY RICH ASIANS Moving Forward at Max; Jon M. Chu to Executive Produce
by Josh Sharpe
The world of Crazy Rich Asians is set to continue in the form of a TV series. Wicked's Jon M. Chu, who directed the 2018 movie, will also executive produce the series along with original author Kevin Kwan.

Durrell 'Tank' Babbs to Join HELL'S KITCHEN as 'Davis'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs will join the company of HELL’S KITCHEN as “Davis” for 13-weeks only. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo React to Message From Former Theater Teacher
by Josh Sharpe
In a new clip from Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo receives a special video message from a former theater teacher who taught the performer as a teenager.

Video: Rachel Potter and Natalie Weiss Perform LES MISERABLES Mashup
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Actress and Recording Artist Rachel Potter’s newest single “On My Own / I Dreamed a Dream”  featuring Natalie Weiss is out now! Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB UK
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at footage of Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Matthew James Thomas Is Making Magic on Broadway
by Joey Mervis
Matthew James Thomas has got magic to do, yet again! Thomas, who is already beloved by Broadway audiences for his pst performaces in shows like Pippin, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and Time and the Conways, returns to the Lyric Theatre this season as the new Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

