CRAZY RICH ASIANS Moving Forward at Max; Jon M. Chu to Executive Produce

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the world of Crazy Rich Asians is set to continue in the form of a TV series. Now, it has been confirmed by Deadline that the series has opened up a development room at Max to decide on a direction for the story. Wicked's Jon M. Chu, who directed the 2018 movie, will also executive produce the series along with original author Kevin Kwan.

Adele Lim, co-writer of the film, will return as writer, also serving as executive producer and showrunner. Though it is unclear if any of the film stars will return, the series will continue to adapt Kwan's book series. Chu is still developing a feature sequel as well, and the original movie is set to come to the stage as a Broadway musical also with Chu at the helm.

Chu's most recent project, the first installment of the two-part Wicked adaptation, opened last November to rave reviews and huge box office success. The movie has since received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The second part, Wicked: For Good, will hit theaters on November 21, 2025. Chu's other upcoming projects include his film of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a biopic about pop star Britney Spears, and an animated musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Oh, the Places You'll Go!

Based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 #1 New York Times bestselling novel Crazy Rich Asians, the 2018 Warner Bros. film of the same name was directed by Jon M. Chu, with a screenplay by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and starred Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh. The highly acclaimed multi-award-winning film, Crazy Rich Asians was #1 at the box-office for three weeks in a row.