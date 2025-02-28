Listen: Classic Stage Company’s I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Cast Recording Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new cast recording of Classic Stage Company’s Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning revival of I Can Get It For You Wholesale is available now! The production starred Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Frozen), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, Stereophonic), Joy Woods (The Notebook, Gypsy) and Tony nominees Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) and Julia Lester (Into the Woods).

Stream and download the album HERE.

The album was produced by three-time GRAMMY Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord, and GRAMMY and Olivier Award nominee David Chase, recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

"Like all great work, this show speaks to both a specific time and place as well as today. This revised version remains honest, powerful and relevant,” said Flahaven. “Concord is proud to release this cast recording and represent the licensing of the show.”

“For all of us who were involved in bringing this revised version of Wholesale to life at CSC, this cast album is a gift,” said John Weidman. “Particular productions live in the memory. When a musical closes without a cast album, those memories over time inevitably begin to blur. When there is a cast album, those memories can be revived, recaptured, and re-experienced. In a sense, it’s as if the show never entirely closed. Hopefully Wholesale will be done again, many times, but there will never be another cast like the extraordinary group which performed the show at CSC. People who were lucky enough to see them onstage now have a powerful tool which will allow them to travel back to that experience. Those who missed the production now have access to a vivid experience of what we accomplished.”

Last seen on Broadway in 1962, I Can Get It for You Wholesale has a memorable Harold Rome score, including the iconic “Miss Marmelstein,” and a book by Jerome Weidman, based on his own novel. CSC’s production featured a revised book by his son, three-time Tony Award nominee John Weidman and was directed by Trip Cullman. The score was adapted and arranged by David Chase, with music direction and orchestrations by Jacinth Greywoode. Complete credits can be found HERE.

The Classic Stage Company revisal ran October 10 to December 17, 2023. The “unique, wonderful show” (The Daily Beast) was led by Santino Fontana, alongside Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, Victor de Paula Rocha, Adam Grupper, Darron Hayes, Greg Hildreth, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Judy Kuhn, Julia Lester, Hayley Podschun, Sarah Steele, Joy Woods, Ephie Aardema, Jennifer Babiak, Billy Cohen, and John Plumpis.

The CSC production won both the 2024 Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, along with nominations for Outstanding Revival from the Lucille Lortel Awards and the Drama League Awards. Kuhn won for Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical from the Outer Critics Circle while Fontana was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical by the Lortel and the Drama Desk Awards.

It's 1937 in New York City's Garment District, and shipping clerk Harry Bogen would love to sell you a bill of goods. In this dark musical comedy, Bronx-born Harry must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He'll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. Better watch your back – sewing needles can be sharp.

I Can Get It For You Wholesale is available in both original and revised versions for theatrical licensing from Concord Theatricals. Learn more HERE.

Album Track List: