Video: Rachel Potter and Natalie Weiss Perform LES MISERABLES Mashup

Broadway Actress and Recording Artist Rachel Potter’s newest single “On My Own / I Dreamed a Dream” featuring Natalie Weiss is out now! This brand new arrangement blends the two iconic female ballads from Les Misérables—“On My Own” and “I Dreamed a Dream”—into an emotionally charged, musically intertwining duet, that showcases Potter and Weiss’s distinctive vocal styles. Listen to the song here!

The track is the fourth release from Potter’s upcoming Broadway-Symphonic album Stages, set for release in the Spring of 2025. Joining Potter on this powerful mashup is Natalie Weiss, a celebrated Broadway performer and vocal coach - known for her roles in Everyday Rapture, the national tours of Les Misérables and Wicked, and her popular YouTube series Breaking Down The Riffs. With their incredible vocal chemistry, Potter and Weiss bring new life to these legendary songs.

“Having known Natalie for over a decade, I knew she was exactly the voice we needed to pull this off, and she did not disappoint,” said Potter, “This arrangement is very intentionally non-competitive, but meeting each other where we are in our dark time. There’s a tone of female solidarity that I love, and was very happy to bring it to life together.

Weiss added, “Working with Rachel again has been so epic. I have loved discovering just how similarly we work, whether it be in the recording studio or in the fine-tuning process with audio andvideo notes.”

This fresh vocal arrangement was collaboratively crafted by Rachel Potter, Chris Brent Davis, and David Wise, blending the two iconic character’s ballads. To complement the track, a cinematic performance video was shot at Renaissance Recording in New York City. The video, premiering on YouTube alongside the single release, brings the emotional power of the song to life with dynamic performances from both artists.

“On My Own / I Dreamed a Dream” is available on all major streaming platforms now!

Singles previously released from Stages were “Come What May / The I Love You Song,” featuring Marty Thomas and Omar Cardona, “Pulled” from The Addams Family, and “My Days” from The Notebook. This album will be a curated collection of reimagined Broadway favorites, as well as reinvented covers, showcasing Rachel’s roots in musical theater and her passion for symphonic orchestrations in these brand new arrangements.

About Rachel Potter

Rachel Potter, a celebrated Broadway Actress and Nashville Recording Artist, is known for her crystalline vocals and versatility across musical theater and country music. Her Broadway credits include Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, the Mistress in the Tony-nominated revival of Evita, and Glinda u/s in Wicked National Tour. Rachel has also gained national recognition as a Top 12 finalist on The X Factor, and was featured on Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods. She has been featured in various viral acappella collaborations with Voctave and VoicePlay, Symphony Pops performances with over 50 orchestras, and global projects like Tokyo Disney Sea’s Fantasy Springs.