Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo React to Message From Former Theater Teacher

In a new clip from Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo receives a special video message from a former theater teacher who taught the performer as a teenager.

In the video, her teacher Rae McKen offers Erivo congratulations on her Oscar nomination for Wicked and points out her unique talent that she recognized even as a student. "I knew when I met you at 15 and you played Juliet how exceptionally talented you were and I look forward to seeing what you do next," McKen said, much to Erivo's surprise and excitement.

"I'm really grateful for the people that I've met along the way to get to this point because I do think that those people are part of the reason why I'm here," admitted Erivo. She noted that McKen encouraged her to go to drama school, a decision which changed her life. Watch the full clip!

Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20 will air tonight, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC, and stream the next day on Hulu. “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts hosts the special filled with surprises from the stars and sit-down interviews with Oscar® nominees, including Cynthia Erivo, nominated in the Best Actress category for her role as Elphaba in the feature film “Wicked” and actor Jesse Eisenberg nominated in the Original Screenplay category for “A Real Pain” co-starring Best Supporting Actor nominee Kieran Culkin. Roberts shares a rare behind-the-scenes look at the gravity-defying dresses worn by the stars of “Wicked” with Paul Tazewell who is nominated for Best Costume Design.

Additional interviews include Oscar-nominated directors Coralie Fargeat of “The Substance” and James Mangold of “A Complete Unknown.” The special also spotlights many of this year’s high-profile nominees, including actresses Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana and Mikey Madison, as well as actor Timothée Chalamet and more. Roberts is joined by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly who sits down with comedian Conan O’Brien who will be hosting Hollywood’s Biggest Night for a preview of what the first-time host has in store.

The Wicked movie has received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Erivo and Grande have been confirmed as performers for the awards show, kicking off the ceremony with a musical selection likely from the film.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.