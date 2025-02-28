Video: Inside PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Rehearsal With Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step inside the first rehearsal for Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming production of Pirates! the Penzance Musical. In a new video from the first day of rehearsal, the cast â€“ led by Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce, and Ramin Karimloo â€“ can be seen starting music rehearsals.

Performances for the new revival begin on April 4. It will open officially on Thursday, April 24, 2025. This is a limited engagement through June 22, 2025 at theÂ Todd HaimesÂ Theatre.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical starsÂ KarimlooÂ (Pirate King),Â MonsoonÂ (Ruth),Â PierceÂ (Gilbert/Major General Stanley),Â Nicholas BaraschÂ (Frederic),Â Preston Truman BoydÂ (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) andÂ Samantha WilliamsÂ (Mabel Stanley).

The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino,Â Maria Briggs,Â Eddie Cooper,Â Cicily Daniels,Â Ninako Donville,Â Alex Dorf,Â Rick Faugno,Â Niani Feelings,Â Tommy Gedrich,Â Alex Gibson,Â Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi,Â Tatiana Lofton,Â Nathan Lucrezio,Â Shina Ann Morris,Â Cooper Stanton, andÂ Bronwyn Tarboton.