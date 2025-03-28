Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, March 27

World Theatre Day!

The Picture of Dorian Gray opens on Broadway

Friday, March 28

Stranger Things- The First Shadow begins previews on Broadway

Review Roundup: Sarah Snook Stars In THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY On Broadway

by Review Roundups

Oscar Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil comes to Broadway in The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy Award-winner Sarah Snook. Check out what the critics had to say about the New York premiere of this acclaimed production!

How Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez Found the Sound of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

by Joey Mervis

We continue Notes on a Score with the creators of one of Broadway's most heart-warming new musical, Real Women Have Curves- Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez (music and lyrics) and Nadia DiGiallonardo (music supervisor). They recently sat down with BroadwayWorld at A.R.T./New York to unpack the evolution of 'Already Know You.'. (more...)

Photos: Inside the DEAD OUTLAW Launch Party at Bowery Ballroom

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Last night, the new musical Dead Outlaw hosted a launch party for friends, family, and fans at the famous Bowery Ballroom. See photos here!



Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Visits PURPOSE on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Whoopi Goldberg recently paid a visit to the Hayes Theatre, home of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' new play Purpose. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

André De Shields, Lillias White and More to Reopen the Laurie Beechman Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tom D’Angora and Michael D'Angora, producers and owners of the West Bank Café, will present the official Renaissance Gala, marking the reopening of the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Learn more and see how to attend.. (more...)

Creators Pull FELLOW TRAVELERS Opera From Kennedy Center Lineup Amid Trump Takeover

by Joshua Wright

Opera Fellow Travelers has been pulled from the Kennedy Center's 2025-26 season by its creators, who objected to President Trump's leadership following his appointment as chairman. Washington National Opera’s upcoming season includes productions such as Verdi’s Aida and Scott Joplin’s Treemonisha.. (more...)

Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber and More to Star in Upcoming Audible Theater Plays

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Audible and TOGETHER are launching a new collaboration that will include two fully-produced plays, readings, panels, and workshops to be mounted at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre, starring Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber and more.. (more...)

Broadway Cares to Present First-Ever BROADWAY DREAM ROLES

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway performers will step into the roles they’ve always longed to play — but never have — when Broadway Dream Roles makes its premiere. Learn more here!. (more...)

Video: Happy World Theatre Day

by Joey Mervis

Did you know that today is World Theatre Day? Celebrate World Theatre Day with a trip around the Broadway world with BroadwayWorld! Watch in this video.. (more...)

Video: Idina Menzel Sings in New Highlights from REDWOOD

by Nicole Rosky

Idina Menzel is back on Broadway in Redwood, the new musical that is now running at the Nederlander Theatre. Watch just-released highlights of the cast in action in this video.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!