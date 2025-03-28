Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 28, 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, March 27
World Theatre Day!
The Picture of Dorian Gray opens on Broadway
Friday, March 28
Stranger Things- The First Shadow begins previews on Broadway

Review Roundup: Sarah Snook Stars In THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY On Broadway
by Review Roundups
Oscar Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil comes to Broadway in The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy Award-winner Sarah Snook. Check out what the critics had to say about the New York premiere of this acclaimed production! 


 

How Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez Found the Sound of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES
by Joey Mervis
We continue Notes on a Score with the creators of one of Broadway's most heart-warming new musical, Real Women Have Curves- Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez (music and lyrics) and Nadia DiGiallonardo (music supervisor). They recently sat down with BroadwayWorld at A.R.T./New York to unpack the evolution of 'Already Know You.'. (more...)


 

Photos: Inside the DEAD OUTLAW Launch Party at Bowery Ballroom
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Last night, the new musical Dead Outlaw hosted a launch party for friends, family, and fans at the famous Bowery Ballroom. See photos here!
 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Visits PURPOSE on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Whoopi Goldberg recently paid a visit to the Hayes Theatre, home of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' new play Purpose. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

André De Shields, Lillias White and More to Reopen the Laurie Beechman Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tom D’Angora and Michael D'Angora, producers and owners of the West Bank Café, will present the official Renaissance Gala, marking the reopening of the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Learn more and see how to attend.. (more...

Creators Pull FELLOW TRAVELERS Opera From Kennedy Center Lineup Amid Trump Takeover
by Joshua Wright
Opera Fellow Travelers has been pulled from the Kennedy Center's 2025-26 season by its creators, who objected to President Trump's leadership following his appointment as chairman. Washington National Opera’s upcoming season includes productions such as Verdi’s Aida and Scott Joplin’s Treemonisha.. (more...

Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber and More to Star in Upcoming Audible Theater Plays
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Audible and TOGETHER are launching a new collaboration that will include two fully-produced plays, readings, panels, and workshops to be mounted at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre, starring Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber and more.. (more...)

Broadway Cares to Present First-Ever BROADWAY DREAM ROLES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway performers will step into the roles they’ve always longed to play — but never have — when Broadway Dream Roles makes its premiere. Learn more here!. (more...

Video: Happy World Theatre Day
by Joey Mervis
Did you know that today is World Theatre Day? Celebrate World Theatre Day with a trip around the Broadway world with BroadwayWorld! Watch in this video.. (more...

Video: Idina Menzel Sings in New Highlights from REDWOOD
by Nicole Rosky
Idina Menzel is back on Broadway in Redwood, the new musical that is now running at the Nederlander Theatre. Watch just-released highlights of the cast in action in this video.. (more...)

