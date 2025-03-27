Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber and More to Star in Upcoming Audible Theater Plays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audible and TOGETHER are launching a new collaboration that will include two fully-produced plays, readings, panels, and workshops to be mounted over eight weeks this spring at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. Audible Theater and TOGETHER are also introducing an innovative initiative in collaboration with TDF to welcome the widest possible audience.



Headlined by two plays directed by Ian Rickson and presented in repertory – the New York premiere of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman (April 28 – June 18), and Jen Silverman’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Creditors, with Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith (May 10 – June 18) – the collaboration rounds out Audible Theater’s sixth off-Broadway season at the Minetta Lane Theatre, where the company has produced numerous live shows since 2018, and marks the debut stage productions for Friedman and Jackman’s recently announced company, TOGETHER. Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes and Creditors will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending their reach to millions of listeners around the world.



As part of a unique collaboration, Audible and TOGETHER will work with TDF to offer complimentary tickets to 25% of the house at every performance to a range of community partners who often experience barriers to attending the performing arts. TDF will engage its broad network of more than 150 community organizations across the tristate area - ranging from those that serve seniors and veterans, to students, educators, local neighborhoods, and more - to ensure that the audience for every performance includes a vibrant cross-section of our community. In addition, 25% of tickets will be made available for purchase on the day of each performance through a digital lottery and in-person at the box office, priced at $35. All remaining tickets go on sale April 7 at noon ET.



Audible Theater and TOGETHER will also present a variety of accompanying events at the Minetta Lane, including script-in-hand readings, post-show panel discussions, and creative workshops to bring audience members and practicing artists together in the theatrical process. Announcements, casting, and ticketing information for these events will be announced at later date.

Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes

New York Premiere

April 28 – June 18, detailed performance calendar to be released soon.

Written by Hannah Moscovitch

With Ella Beatty & Hugh Jackman

Directed by Ian Rickson



Jon is an acclaimed novelist, a charismatic university professor, and a middle-aged man staring down the end of his third marriage. Enter Annie - nineteen years old, a star student and a huge fan of Jon’s work. An undeniable attraction draws them into dangerous territory. With Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, the US premiere of award-winning playwright Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes takes us down the most slippery of slopes and will have you questioning your perspective throughout.



Creditors

May 10 – June 18, detailed performance calendar to be released soon.