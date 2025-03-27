Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Visits PURPOSE on Broadway

Performances are now underway at the Hayes Theatre.
Whoopi Goldberg recently paid a visit to the Hayes Theatre, home of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' new play Purpose. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
Directed by Phylicia Rashad, Purpose stars LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas, and Kara Young.
For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jon Michael Hill, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Whoopi Goldberg, Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis and Kara Young
Whoopi Goldberg and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Whoopi Goldberg
Harry Lennix and Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg and Alana Arenas
Whoopi Goldberg and Glenn Davis
Jon Michael Hill and Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg and Kara Young
Whoopi Goldberg, Alana Arenas and her daughter
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Whoopi Goldberg
Jon Michael Hill, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Whoopi Goldberg, Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis and Kara Young