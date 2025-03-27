Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Visits PURPOSE on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Whoopi Goldberg recently paid a visit to the Hayes Theatre, home of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' new play Purpose. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Directed by Phylicia Rashad, Purpose stars LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas, and Kara Young.

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas