Broadway Cares to Present First-Ever BROADWAY DREAM ROLES

Broadway performers will step into the roles they’ve always longed to play — but never have — when Broadway Dream Roles makes its premiere on Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The one-night-only event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares. Performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.



Tickets are exclusively available now for Broadway Cares’ benefactor groups - including Visionary Circle and Angels Circle members, the NextGen Network and the Colleen Dewhurst Legacy Society. An extremely limited number of tickets will be available to the public beginning on Thursday, April 3.



At Broadway Dream Roles, a mix of Broadway favorites and today’s buzziest rising stars will take the stage in a deeply personal concert. Each song is more than a performance - it’s a story. Whether it’s a part they narrowly missed, a song they’ve secretly sung in the shower or a wish never voiced aloud, performers will bring their dream roles to life. Broadway Dream Roles presents the unique opportunity to witness Broadway’s best at their most revealing, exhilarating and inspiring.

