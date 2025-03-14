News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 14, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 14, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Photo Exclusive: THE LAST 5 YEARS Stars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Stop By THE TONIGHT SHOW
by A.A. Cristi
Tune in tonight to catch Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, the stars of the upcoming Broadway production of The Last 5 Years, as they stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! Check out exclusive photos from their appearance and performance below!


 

Photos/Video: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK. Begins Previews On Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Tonight, George Clooney and company took their first Broadway bow in Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by Mr. Clooney and Grant Heslov at the historic Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). Check out photos and video of the play's Broadway debut! . (more...)


 

How David Caparelliotis Assembled The All-Star Ensemble of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK
by Nicole Rosky
For the last two years, casting director David Caparelliotis has been hard at work, piecing together the puzzle that is the ensemble cast of Good Night, and Good Luck. What exactly goes into casting a show with such star-power? Caparelliotis checked in with BroadwayWorld to chat about his process in assembling this epic ensemble.. (more...)

Photos: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Opens at BAM Starring Paul Mescal
by Bruce Glikas
Following sold-out runs in London’s West End, a revival of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Paul Mescal with Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan, is now playing at BAM. Check out opening night photos here!. (more...

Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, & More Set to Attend GLAAD Media Awards
by Josh Sharpe
Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Marissa Bode, and more have been announced as celebrity guests confirmed to attend the 36th GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 27, 2025.. (more...)

Ashley Graham Will Make Her Broadway Debut as 'Roxie Hart' in CHICAGO
by Stephi Wild
Chicago will welcome supermodel, author, and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning next month. Learn more here!. (more...

Joey Fatone Will Return to & JULIET in April; Hayden Tee Also Joins the Cast
by Stephi Wild
NSYNC Superstar Joey Fatone will return to the Broadway production of & Juliet for an encore engagement in the role of ‘Lance’ this April.. (more...

NEXT TO NORMAL West End Production to Air on PBS GREAT PERFORMANCES
by Josh Sharpe
The 2024 West End production of Next to Normal was filmed last September for an undated future release. Now, it has been confirmed that the recording of the production will air this May as part of PBS' Great Performances line-up.. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

