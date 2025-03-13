Ashley Graham Will Make Her Broadway Debut as 'Roxie Hart' in CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago will welcome supermodel, author, and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will perform in the show through Sunday, May 25, 2025.

“I’m honored to make my Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart. I’m deeply grateful to be able to embrace this new challenge and excited to share the stage with this incredible company,” said Ashley Graham.

Trailblazing supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham has helped redefine traditional beauty standards. One of the first models to grace a Vogue cover, the first ever curve model featured on Sports Illustrated Swim, and among the first group of curve models to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, Graham has been included as Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World”, Forbes’ coveted “30 Under 30” list, Glamour’s “Woman of the Year,” GQ’s “International Female Model of the Year”, and inspired audiences with her TEDx talk viewed over 4.3 million times. Graham is also a sought after TV personality most recently hosting Roku’s “Side Hustlers” and HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.”

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.