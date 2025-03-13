Photos: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Opens at BAM Starring Paul Mescal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sold-out runs in London’s West End, a revival of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Oscar nominee Paul Mescal alongside Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan, is now playing at BAM for a limited run. Olivier Award-winning director Rebecca Frecknall helms the production. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the show's opening night. Check out photos below!

Plus, read the reviews here!

When a desperate Blanche unexpectedly visits Stella and Stanley, her estranged sister and brother-in-law, she brings with her a complicated past that ignites a smoldering tension within the walls of the stifling New Orleans apartment. Stanley stalks the truths that Blanche so desperately wants to keep buried and soon, Blanche’s meticulously constructed facade begins to crack, offering an intimate and compelling picture of darker currents pulsating underneath. As reality and illusion collide, a violent conflict rises to the surface that changes their lives forever.

The Streetcar cast won multiple awards for their roles, including Olivier Awards for Best Actor and Supporting Actress for Paul Mescal and Anjana Vasan respectively, and a Best Actress Critics Circle Award for Patsy Ferran. The production also won the Olivier Award for Best Revival.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas