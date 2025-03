Photo Exclusive: THE LAST 5 YEARS Stars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Stop By THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tune in tonight to catch Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, the stars of the upcoming Broadway production of The Last 5 Years, as they stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! Check out exclusive photos from their appearance and performance below!

The pair will hit the couch for an interview with Jimmy before they perform the song, "The Next Ten Minutes".

Airing tonight March 13th, at 11:35 p.m. ET / 10:35 p.m. CT on NBC.