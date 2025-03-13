NEXT TO NORMAL West End Production to Air on PBS GREAT PERFORMANCES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 2024 West End production of Next to Normal was filmed last September for an undated future release. Now, it has been confirmed that the recording of the production will air this May as part of PBS' Great Performances line-up. Tune-in to PBS on Friday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET to watch the musical, starring Caissie Levy.

In addition to Levy, The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical starred Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. This production first played at The Donmar Warehouse before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre for a limited run in 2024.

Michael Longhurst directed the production, which features a creative team led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey. Read the reviews for the original UK production here.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner