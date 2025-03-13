Joey Fatone Will Return to & JULIET in April; Hayden Tee Also Joins the Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NSYNC Superstar Joey Fatone will return to the Broadway production of & Juliet for an encore engagement in the role of ‘Lance’ this April. Fatone debuted in the role on January 21, 2025, initially scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 16, 2025. Fatone will now return to the show beginning Tuesday, April 22, 2025 and remain with the Broadway company of & Juliet through Thursday, July 31, 2025 at the Sondheim Theatre.

From March 18, 2025 through April 20, 2025, Original & Juliet Australian cast member Hayden Tee (Les Miserables, Jekyll & Hyde) will join the company to play ‘Lance.’

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

By Spring 2025, & Juliet will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, joined by the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and a German production (October 2024). This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.