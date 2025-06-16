Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 16, 2025

 tracking pixel
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, June 22
The Last Five Years closes on Broadway
Smash closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: CALL ME IZZY is Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere production of Call Me Izzy has officially opened on Broadway starring six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart. Performances run through August 17, 2025. Read the reviews here!. (more...)


 

Video: Watch Highlights of the Broadway-Bound Cast of MAMMA MIA!
by Nicole Rosky
With just 50 days to go until MAMMA MIA! returns home to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre, the global smash hit musical has released a new video trailer featuring the Broadway-bound company. . (more...)


 

Photos: CALL ME IZZY Star Jean Smart Hit the Red Carpet on Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
The world premiere production of Call Me Izzy has officially opened on Broadway starring six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart. Performances run through August 17, 2025. Check out photos of the show's iconic star on her Broadway opening night!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Ann Morrison Will Lead National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
by Stephi Wild
Ann Morrison will lead the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo, in the title role, beginning next month. Morrison will join the cast starting next month in Cleveland.. (more...

Frank DiLella and Gracie Lawrence Join HELLO, DOLLY! Concert at Carnegie Hall
by Stephi Wild
Spectrum News NY1's Frank Dilella will join Lee Roy Reams to co-host Hello, Dolly!, the company's one-night-only concert, as well as Tony nominee Gracie Lawrence, currently performing in Just In Time.. (more...)

Nicole Scherzinger and Alex Newell Join BROADWAY BARES: COME OUT COME OUT
by Stephi Wild
Nicole Scherzinger, Alex Newell and 200 of NYC's dancers will take part in two Wizard of Oz–inspired performances of Broadway Bares at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.. (more...)

Full Cast Set For COME FROM AWAY at the Muny
by Stephi Wild
The Muny has announced the full cast for its premiere production of Come From Away, which begins this month on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Come From Away is based on actual events in the aftermath of 9/11.. (more...)

Jessica Vosk to Take Leave of Absence From HELL'S KITCHEN Due to Back Injury
by Michael Major
Jessica Vosk has announced that she will be out of Hell's Kitchen for three weeks due to a back injury. The medical leave will conclude on July 8, after the Wicked alum has recovered from her surgery. . (more...)  

Video: JEOPARDY! Features ‘Broadway Cast Albums’ as Final Clue
by Josh Sharpe
'Broadway Cast Albums' was recently featured as a final Jeopardy on an episode of the popular game show. Watch the video here to discover the answer! . (more...)

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Guest Judge on DRAG RACE For WICKED-Themed Challenge
by Michael Major
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are appearing on this week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars to guest judge a special Wicked challenge! On episode seven of season 10, the queens are tasked with creating a look inspired by Wicked: For Good.. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

