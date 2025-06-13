Full Cast Set For COME FROM AWAY at the Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Muny has announced the full cast for its premiere production of Come From Away, which runs June 26-July 2 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Come From Away is based on actual events in the aftermath of 9/11.

“This show reminds us of the extraordinary power of community,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Bringing Come From Away to The Muny with this phenomenal cast is both a privilege and a joy.”

Joining previously announced principals Heidi Blickenstaff (Beverley & Others), John Bolton (Nick & Others), Ashley Brown (Diane & Others), Andréa Burns (Bonnie & Others), Trey DeLuna (Kevin J. & Others), Alan H. Green (Bob & Others), Adam Heller (Claude & Others), Abigail Isom (Janice & Others), Tamika Lawrence (Hannah & Others), Jason Tam (Kevin T. & Others), Zoe Vonder Haar (Beulah & Others) and Jacob Keith Watson (Oz & Others) are Leah Berry (Standby for the Women) and Spencer Davis Milford (Standby for the Men).

The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.