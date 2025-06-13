Full Cast Set For COME FROM AWAY at the Muny

The show runs June 26-July 2.
The Muny has announced the full cast for its premiere production of Come From Away, which runs June 26-July 2 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Come From Away is based on actual events in the aftermath of 9/11.
“This show reminds us of the extraordinary power of community,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Bringing Come From Away to The Muny with this phenomenal cast is both a privilege and a joy.”
Joining previously announced principals Heidi Blickenstaff (Beverley & Others), John Bolton (Nick & Others), Ashley Brown (Diane & Others), Andréa Burns (Bonnie & Others), Trey DeLuna (Kevin J. & Others), Alan H. Green (Bob & Others), Adam Heller (Claude & Others), Abigail Isom (Janice & Others), Tamika Lawrence (Hannah & Others), Jason Tam (Kevin T. & Others), Zoe Vonder Haar (Beulah & Others) and Jacob Keith Watson (Oz & Others) are Leah Berry (Standby for the Women) and Spencer Davis Milford (Standby for the Men).
The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble.
The creative team for Come From Away is led by Seth Sklar-Heyn (director), Jesse Robb (choreographer) and Evan Roider (music director/conductor). The design and Production Team also includes Paige Parkhill (associate choreographer); Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); Gail Baldoni (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers); Mike Tutaj (video designer); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); Joanna Battles (dialect coach); and The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting).
