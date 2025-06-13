Ann Morrison Will Lead National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ann Morrison will lead the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo, in the title role, beginning next month. Morrison will join the cast starting on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Cleveland, OH. Carolee Carmello will play her final performance on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Ann Morrison is best known for originating the role of Mary Flynn in the legendary Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, directed by Hal Prince—a performance that earned her a Theatre World Award. Her Broadway credits also include Hal Prince’s LoveMusik and Children and Art. In London’s West End, she starred as Peg in the original musical Peg. Off-Broadway, she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance as Lizzie in the original Goblin Market. Ann has appeared in dozens of musicals, plays, concerts, and cabaret performances across the U.S. and the U.K. Her recordings include Merrily We Roll Along, Lady, Be Good, Goblin Market, and more. Recent honors include a NY Bistro Award for her solo musical Merrily From Center Stage and United Solo’s Best Actress Award for Linda Lovely Goes to Broadway.

She will join Miguel Gil (Seth), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Grace Capeless (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Pierce Wheeler (Aaron). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman are the understudies, and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.

Kimberly Akimbo, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, was the most critically-acclaimed musical of its season.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.