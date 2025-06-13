Nicole Scherzinger and Alex Newell Join BROADWAY BARES: COME OUT COME OUT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nicole Scherzinger, Alex Newell and 200 of NYC's dancers will take part in two Wizard of Ozâ€“inspired performances of Broadway Bares at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on June 22.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint (Head Over Heels) will also join Newell and Scherzinger as a special guest, along with the previously announced lineup of Tony winner AndrÃ© De Shields, 2025 Tony nominee Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd.), Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot); Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) and Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Gypsy). Additional special guests will be announced soon.

Newell is a trailblazing artist celebrated for their powerhouse voice and boundary-breaking authenticity. They made history as the first openly nonbinary actor to win a Tony Award, earning the 2023 honor for their acclaimed turn as Lulu in Shucked.

Scherzinger is a multi-hyphenate performer known for her show-stopping vocals and genre-spanning career in pop music, television and theater. She rose to global fame as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls and has since built a dynamic solo career, starred on international talent shows and earned critical acclaim for her stage work. Scherzinger recently won the 2025 Tony Award for her electric performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd.

Peppermint is a groundbreaking performer, singer and activist, known for her unforgettable run on RuPaul's Drag Race and for making history as the first out trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in Head Over Heels.

Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out will enchant audiences with a bold celebration of Broadway's most bodacious dancers. Get swept up in a whirlwind of electrifying talent, unapologetic queer joy and the magic and mischief of Oz. Broadway's hottest performers will strip down and step into their power, proving that true strength lies in community - the real Emerald City.

Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The beloved annual community celebration serves more than fierce looks and dance moves, providing meals and medication, health care and hope to people across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses and facing personal crises.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75 with multiple ticket levels already sold out. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating.

Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran and resident dance supervisor for the national tour of The Lion King, returns to direct after making his solo Bares directorial debut last year. Joining Stancil as associate director is Bares veteran Paula DeLuise. Bares creator Jerry Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director and performer, are executive producers.