 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 30, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to your Tuesday edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily catch-up on all things theatre. This morning, we’ve got casting news for some exciting revivals and world premieres, a fresh look at the latest Broadway grosses, and a spotlight on new plays empowering women. Get a sneak peek inside rehearsals for Disney’s Hercules at sea, see production photos from Dear Evan Hansen at The Muny, and check out our “Must Watch” videos—including Ethan Hawke’s turn as Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon. Plus, dive into industry insights with a study on Gen Z’s Broadway spending, get tour and casting updates, and much more to start your day!

So grab your coffee and settle in for another show-packed day—these and many more stories await you on BroadwayWorld!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 31
Broadway in Bryant Park
Saturday, August 2
Mamma Mia! begins previews on Broadway 

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image
Rob McClure, Ana Villafañe, Jordan Donica and More to Star in DAMN YANKEES at Arena Stage

Arena Stage has revealed the cast for their revival of Damn Yankees, starring Rob McClure, Ana Villafañe and more. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image
Q&A: Playwrights Natalie Margolin & Julia Randall’s Share How Their New Plays Are Reaching, Supporting & Inpirising Women

In this interview, Margolin and Randall, who did not know each other previously, discussed what drew them to write about the bond between women, how important it was to work with female directors, what they think it took to get their work to the stage, and more.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/27/25 - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Closes

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/27/2025.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image Video/Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Disney's HERCULES for the Disney Destiny
by Josh Sharpe
The cast of Disney's Hercules is currently hard at work in rehearsals for the new stage adaptation of the 1997 animated film for Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Destiny. Take a look at rehearsal footage and new photos!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image Video: Ethan Hawke Stars as Lyricist Lorenz Hart in First Trailer for BLUE MOON
by Josh Sharpe
The first official trailer and poster have arrived for Blue Moon, the new biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, starring Ethan Hawke. Check them out now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Sings 'Maybe This Time' in 'Broadway By the Boardwalk' Concert
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Jasmine Amy Rogers singing 'Maybe This Time' from Cabaret at her Broadway by the Boardwalk concert in Hudson River Park! The concert marked her first public performance since her Tony-nominated run in BOOP! the Musical on Broadway.. (more...)
Video: Watch a Preview of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Muny
by Michael Major
The Muny has released the official trailer video for its new production of Dear Evan Hansen. Michael Fabisch leads the cast in the title role, with Jackie Burns as Heidi Hansen.. (more...)
Video: Watch Cheryl Porter Prepare For Her Broadway Debut in & JULIET
by Michael Major
& Juliet has released a first look at Cheryl Porerin rehearsals for her upcoming Broadway debut. Watch a new video of her learning choreography and singing 'Oops, I Did It Again' in music rehearsal.. (more...)
Video: Disney's HERCULES Cast Performs 'Zero To Hero' for New Cruise Line Show
by Josh Sharpe
Check out a new video of the cast of Disney's Hercules performing the iconic song 'Zero to Hero' during rehearsals for the new Disney Cruise Line show on the Disney Destiny.. (more...)
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image Photos: Michael Fabisch, Rob McClure, Jackie Burns and More in DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Muny
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Muny is presenting Dear Evan Hansen, now running. Michael Fabisch leads the cast in the title role. Get a first look at production photos here and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image Photos: Paines Plough's CONSUMED at Edinburgh Festival Fringe
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New production images have been releasedfor Karis Kelly’s dark comedy Consumed, a co-production with Belgrade Theatre, Sheffield Theatres and the Women’s Prize for Playwriting. See photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More Image Review: 1984, from The Past, Predicting the Future, About Today
by Jade Kops
Shake and Stir, with director Michael Futcher, presents a gripping, expertly crafted production of 1984 that delivers a profound and lasting impact.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
New Study Shows Gen Z Is Willing to Spend More on Broadway Tickets
by Nicole Rosky
New research reveals that while 72% of Gen Z and Millennials believe Broadway tickets are too expensive, they're significantly overestimating the cost and drastically underestimating the value. When young audiences are shown what actually goes into creating a Broadway production, their perceived value of a ticket more than triples, with many saying they'd be willing to pay over $500. We have all of the details here!. (more...)
MIRACULOUS by Trey Everett to Have 29-Hour Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An invitation-only 29-hour reading of Miraculous, a new play from Trey Everett, will be held in New York City. Learn more about Miraculous and about the reading here!. (more...)
Roundabout Reveals 2025-26 Directing Fellow and Directors Group Cohort
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the newest addition to the artistic team: Directing Fellow Tai Thompson. Learn more about Thompson and about the Directing Fellowship here.. (more...)
Actors’ Equity Endorses Mikie Sherrill For New Jersey Governor
by Stephi Wild
Actors’ Equity Association announced that Equity’s National Council has voted to endorse Mikie Sherrill's campaign for New Jersey Governor. Learn more here!. (more...)
Photos: Jasmine Amy Rogers Joins Students At Broadway Artists Alliance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On Friday, July 25th, Tony Award Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers surprised students at Broadway Artists Alliance with a visit. See photos here and learn more about the event! . (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
ELF THE MUSICAL Sets Dates For New Tour This Holiday Season
by Stephi Wild
A brand-new tour of Elf The Musical will launch on November 1. Managed by Crossroads Live North America, the tour will come to 10 cities this holiday season. Learn more here!. (more...)
Video: THE BUCCANEERS Season 2 Episode 7 Sneak Peek Clip
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seen of the acclaimed hit drama “The Buccaneers' season two. In New York, the scandalous St. George divorce trial is underway, and Nan copes with further revelations about her birth mother. Check out the clip!. (more...)

New Study Shows Gen Z Is Willing to Spend More on Broadway Tickets
by Nicole Rosky
New research reveals that while 72% of Gen Z and Millennials believe Broadway tickets are too expensive, they're significantly overestimating the cost and drastically underestimating the value. When young audiences are shown what actually goes into creating a Broadway production, their perceived value of a ticket more than triples, with many saying they'd be willing to pay over $500. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

Marylouise Burke, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and More Will Lead THE BALUSTERS
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced initial casting for the world premiere of The Balusters, by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.  . (more...)

MAMMA MIA! on Broadway to Offer $49 and $45 Tickets Through Lottery & Rush
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MAMMA MIA! will return home to Broadway when performances begin at the Winter Garden Theatre. The production is launching lottery and rush policies. Learn how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)
Complete Cast Set for Third Year of MJ National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the third year of the First National Tour of the musical MJ. See who is starring and learn if the tour is coming to your city here!. (more...)
Mia Carragher Will Lead Stage Premiere of THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE
by Stephi Wild
Mia Carragher is set to play the iconic role of Katniss Everdeen in the upcoming first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' book “The Hunger Games” and Lionsgate's motion picture, The Hunger Games.. (more...)
Hollywood Bowl Aims to Restore Annual Summer Musicals Following Starry JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
by Joshua Wright
The Hollywood Bowl signals a return to its annual summer musical tradition with a bold new staging of Jesus Christ Superstar, led by Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert.. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Go out and tell our story,
Let it echo far and wide.
Make them hear you."

- Ragtime

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos