Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 30, 2025- PIRATES! Ends Its Broadway Voyage and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to your Tuesday edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily catch-up on all things theatre. This morning, we’ve got casting news for some exciting revivals and world premieres, a fresh look at the latest Broadway grosses, and a spotlight on new plays empowering women. Get a sneak peek inside rehearsals for Disney’s Hercules at sea, see production photos from Dear Evan Hansen at The Muny, and check out our “Must Watch” videos—including Ethan Hawke’s turn as Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon. Plus, dive into industry insights with a study on Gen Z’s Broadway spending, get tour and casting updates, and much more to start your day!
So grab your coffee and settle in for another show-packed day—these and many more stories await you on BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, July 31
Broadway in Bryant Park
Saturday, August 2
Mamma Mia! begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Rob McClure, Ana Villafañe, Jordan Donica and More to Star in DAMN YANKEES at Arena Stage
Arena Stage has revealed the cast for their revival of Damn Yankees, starring Rob McClure, Ana Villafañe and more. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!
|
Q&A: Playwrights Natalie Margolin & Julia Randall’s Share How Their New Plays Are Reaching, Supporting & Inpirising Women
In this interview, Margolin and Randall, who did not know each other previously, discussed what drew them to write about the bond between women, how important it was to work with female directors, what they think it took to get their work to the stage, and more.
|
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/27/25 - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Closes
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/27/2025.
|Must Watch
| Video/Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Disney's HERCULES for the Disney Destiny
by Josh Sharpe
The cast of Disney's Hercules is currently hard at work in rehearsals for the new stage adaptation of the 1997 animated film for Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Destiny. Take a look at rehearsal footage and new photos!. (more...)
| Video: Ethan Hawke Stars as Lyricist Lorenz Hart in First Trailer for BLUE MOON
by Josh Sharpe
The first official trailer and poster have arrived for Blue Moon, the new biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, starring Ethan Hawke. Check them out now!. (more...)
|
Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Sings 'Maybe This Time' in 'Broadway By the Boardwalk' Concert
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Michael Fabisch, Rob McClure, Jackie Burns and More in DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Muny
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Muny is presenting Dear Evan Hansen, now running. Michael Fabisch leads the cast in the title role. Get a first look at production photos here and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
| Photos: Paines Plough's CONSUMED at Edinburgh Festival Fringe
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New production images have been releasedfor Karis Kelly’s dark comedy Consumed, a co-production with Belgrade Theatre, Sheffield Theatres and the Women’s Prize for Playwriting. See photos here!. (more...)
| Review: 1984, from The Past, Predicting the Future, About Today
by Jade Kops
Shake and Stir, with director Michael Futcher, presents a gripping, expertly crafted production of 1984 that delivers a profound and lasting impact.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
New Study Shows Gen Z Is Willing to Spend More on Broadway Tickets
by Nicole Rosky
New research reveals that while 72% of Gen Z and Millennials believe Broadway tickets are too expensive, they're significantly overestimating the cost and drastically underestimating the value. When young audiences are shown what actually goes into creating a Broadway production, their perceived value of a ticket more than triples, with many saying they'd be willing to pay over $500. We have all of the details here!. (more...)
Marylouise Burke, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and More Will Lead THE BALUSTERS
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced initial casting for the world premiere of The Balusters, by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. . (more...)
|
