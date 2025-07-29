Video: Disney's HERCULES Cast Performs 'Zero To Hero' for New Cruise Line Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out a new video of the cast of Disney's Hercules performing the iconic song "Zero to Hero" during rehearsals for the new Disney Cruise Line show. Developed for their newest ship, the Disney Destiny, the show will make its debut later this year when the Destiny sets sail on its Maiden Voyage.

Disney's Hercules stays true to the story and spirit of the beloved film with new musical arrangements of songs like “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say I’m in Love," inspired by the soulfulness of gospel music, with the energy of a pop concert. This adaptation will include the well-known songs from the original film, in addition to "Shooting Star," a ballad originally written for the movie by Alan Menken and David Zippel.

Puppet designer Michael Curry is bringing to life some of this tale’s most larger-than-life characters through puppetry, building on the designs featured in Disney The Tale of Moana aboard the Disney Treasure last year. Developed exclusively for the Disney Destiny, Hercules will be one of three stage shows aboard the new ship, along with Frozen, A Musical Spectacular, and Disney Seas the Adventure. The Maiden Voyage sets sail on November 20, 2025, kicking off an inaugural season of 4- and 5-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

In addition to this adaptation, the West End production of Disney's Hercules is running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Watch a performance from the show here.