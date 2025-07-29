Rob McClure, Ana Villafañe, Jordan Donica and More to Star in DAMN YANKEES at Arena Stage

The production will run from September 9 – November 9, 2025.
Arena Stage has revealed the cast for their revival of Damn Yankees. Damn Yankees runs September 9 – November 9, 2025, in the Fichandler Theater.
This newly-imagined take on the beloved classic will include a new adaptation by Lucille Lortel Award winner Will Power and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. Damn Yankees debuted on Broadway in 1955, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It includes music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award winners Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, and book by seven-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient George Abbott and Tony Award winner Douglass Wallop. Damn Yankees is based on the novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallopp.
Led by two-time Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Applegate), Ana Villafañe (Lola), Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica (Joe Hardy), Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington (Joe Boyd), Bryonha Marie (Meg Boyd), Alysha Umphress (Gloria Thorpe), Nehal Joshi (Van Buren), Keenan McCarter (Welch), Rayanne Gonzales (Sister), and Sarah Anne Sillers (Doris), the cast of Damn Yankees also features Giuseppe Bausilio, Raúl Contreras, Deanna Cudjoe, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Michael Harmon, Ryo Kamibayashi, Georgia Monroe, J Savage, Justin Showell, Kevin Munhall, Jordyn Taylor, Drake Leach, and Dani Spieler.
Set against the backdrop of the early 2000s Yankees dynasty—when the Bronx was home to a seemingly unbeatable lineup of MLB superstars—a die-hard baseball fan makes a deal with the devil to help his rival team clinch the pennant, only to find himself torn between fame, temptation, and the life he left behind. Featuring iconic numbers like “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Who’s Got the Pain?,” this irresistible musical comedy blends high-stakes romance with a devilish dose of mischief. Packed with all the charm that made it a classic, this reimagining immerses audiences in a whirlwind of love, laughter, ego, and sacrifice.
Trujillo leads a championship-caliber team of creatives that includes four-time Tony-nominated set designer Robert Brill (Hell’s Kitchen), two-time Tony winner Costume Designer Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby), Drama Desk-nominated lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg (BOOP! The Musical), Tony-nominated sound designer Walter Trarbach (Water for Elephants), five-time Tony-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini (Beetlejuice), three-time Drama Desk Award winner wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe (Death Becomes Her), Drama Desk Award winner illusion designer Paul Kieve (Matilda), three-time Grammy Award-nominated score supervisor David Chase (Elf), Tony-nominated music supervisor and arranger Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand), three-time Tony Award winner orchestrator Doug Besterman (Death Becomes Her), music director Adam Rothenberg (Sunset Boulevard), associate director Marc Tumminelli, associate choreographer Brandt Martinez (Illinoise) and associate music director Dean Balar. New York casting is by The TRC Company / Tara Rubin, CSA, Merri Sugarman, CSA and DC casting is by Raiyon Hunter. The production stage manager is Christi B. Spann and the assistant stage managers are Stefania Giron Zuluaga and Sara Gehl.
Videos