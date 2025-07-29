Complete Cast Set for Third Year of MJ National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The complete cast has been revealed for the third year of the First National Tour of the musical MJ. Jordan Markus will continue to star in his role as ‘MJ’ in the First National Tour. An original cast member of the touring company, Jordan made his Broadway and National Tour debuts playing both ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael’ in MJ. He is joined by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ – Alternate), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Michael), Erik Hamilton (u/s MJ, u/s Michael), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Kevin Cruz (Alejandro), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Rajané Katurah (Katherine Jackson/Kate), Michael Nero (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Austin Rankin (Little Marlon), Jed Resnick (Dave), and Kristin Stokes (Rachel).

The ensemble includes Omarion Burke (Swing), Kolby Colmary (Ensemble), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Ghrai DeVore-Stokes (Swing), Zuri Noelle Ford (Ensemble/Fight Captain), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Andy Golden (Randy Jackson/Ensemble), Treston J. Henderson (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Skye Jackson-Williams (Universal Swing), Faith Jones (Standby for Rachel, Kate/Katherine Jackson), Jacobi Kai (Swing), Rachel Lockhart (Ensemble), Michaela Marfori (Ensemble), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Asst. Dance Captain/Swing), Daria Pilar Redus (Standby for Rachel, Kate/Katherine Jackson), Tyrone Reese (Dance Captain/Swing), Avilon Trust Tate (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), and Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble).



MJ will return to Chicago to launch Year 3 of the North American Tour from August 12 – August 24, 2025, at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre where the First National Tour originally launched to critical and audience acclaim in August 2023. Over the last 2 years, the tour has visited 65 cities across North America, broken numerous box office records, and has played to over 1.7 million patrons.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across North America in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilled over 5 million people globally on Broadway; in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany; Sydney, Australia. And just announced, MJ will launch its first International Tour across Asia in 2026 and first UK Tour in 2027.