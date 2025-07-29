Mia Carragher Will Lead Stage Premiere of THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mia Carragher is set to play the iconic role of Katniss Everdeen in the upcoming first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' book “The Hunger Games” and Lionsgate's motion picture, The Hunger Games.

Stage performances commence on Monday 20 October 2025 at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, a brand-new 1,200 seat venue situated right in the heart of London's vibrant Canary Wharf. The state-of-the-art Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is a purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed especially to host this production, putting spectators into the heart of the action.

Mia Carragher's previous credits include the independent feature One Night in Istanbul, The Gathering for Channel 4, and she will soon be seen in the new Playground Entertainment series “Maigret” and the feature film Let's Love. Carragher graduated from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in 2022 and studied acting at The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She is represented by The Way.

Director Matthew Dunster said: “We searched far and wide, and comprehensively, for our Katniss. It is not easy to step into Suzanne Collins's amazing creation and only one actor combined Katniss's charisma and combat skills - her quiet, tough determination and her brilliant creativity, athleticism, and humour. We've found our Katniss in Mia Carragher, and we can't wait for audiences to see her.”

Mia Carragher added: “I am so excited and honoured to be playing Katniss. This is a dream come true role and I cannot wait to see the production come to life. From being a huge fan of the films, I feel so lucky to be a part of the Hunger Games world, especially working with Mathew Dunster and an incredible creative team”.

About the Show

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins's epic series and the first film from Lionsgate's iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production will be helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman), with a world-class creative team who will bring the show to breathtaking life.

The Hunger Games franchise encompasses five critically acclaimed novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office. Suzanne Collins's latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was published by Scholastic in March 2025 and will be adapted into a major motion picture event to be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.

Introducing the Creative Team

Conor McPherson is amongst the world's most revered playwrights. His plays include Girl from the North Country with Bob Dylan, (Old Vic, West End & Broadway), The Weir (Royal Court, West End & Broadway), The Seafarer (National Theatre & Broadway), Shining City (Royal Court & Broadway), The Night Alive (Donmar & Off Broadway), Port Authority (West End & Off Broadway), St Nicholas (Bush Theatre & Off Broadway), and This Lime Tree Bower (Bush Theatre & Off Broadway). His West End adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya for Sonia Friedman Productions was filmed for the BBC and broadcast by PBS in the United States. Awards and nominations for McPherson's work include the Laurence Olivier Award, Evening Standard Award, London Critics' Circle Award, New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, New York Outer Critics Circle Award, George Devine Award, five Tony Award nominations, four Irish Film and Television Academy Best Screenplay Awards and the South Bank Show Sky Arts Theatre Award.

Matthew Dunster is a theatre and film director and writer. He has directed or written over sixty shows, often with major national companies (including RSC, NT, Royal Court, Young Vic, Royal Exchange, Shakespeare's Globe, The Bridge), as well as directing in the West End, on Broadway and internationally. He has been the Associate Director of The Young Vic and Shakespeare's Globe. Dunster has been nominated for three Olivier Awards, and his Broadway production of Hangmen was nominated for five Tony Awards. His recent work includes Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman in the West End and the phenomenally successful 2:22 - A Ghost Story, also in the West End and now on a major tour of the UK.

Joining McPherson and Dunster on the creative team are Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (Costume Designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Chris Fisher (illusions), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Suspended Illusions (performer flying), James Maloney (arranger, musical director & additional compositions), Amy Ball CDG (casting director), James Robert Moore (associate director), Robyn Grant (creative assistant director), Luke Smith, (associate set designer) and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

In a dystopian future, The Hunger Games ignite a thrilling battle for survival, where 24 young tributes are pitted against each other in an arena to fight to the death. Katniss Everdeen, a fearless and resourceful heroine, emerges as a symbol of rebellion as she fights not only for her life but for the hope of a nation oppressed by a ruthless Capitol. In a brand-new epic stage production, The Hunger Games: On Stage is a gripping tale of courage, defiance, and the unbreakable human spirit.

The Hunger Games: On Stage is produced by Oliver Royds, Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Umeda Arts Theater, by arrangement with Lionsgate.