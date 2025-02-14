Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 14, 2025

Happy Valentine's Day, BroadwayWorld! It is February 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Happy Valentine's Day, BroadwayWorld! It is February 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Photos: VANYA Starring Andrew Scott Begins Rehearsals and Extends Run
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsals are underway for the Off-Broadway production of Vanya starring Andrew Scott, which has also extended its run. Check out rehearsal photos here!. (more...)
Isabelle McCalla, Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell, Nik Walker & More Join Old Globe's REGENCY GIRLS
by Joshua Wright
Casting and the creative team has been announced for The Old Globe's pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of Regency Girls. This raucous and daring new musical comedy features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan, music by three-time Emmy nominated composer Curtis Moore, and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green.. (more...)
WICKED, OH, MARY!, THE OUTSIDERS And More Take Home Artios Awards
by A.A. Cristi
Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature film, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials and theater at the 40th Annual Artios Awards. Several theatrical productions including Oh, Mary! and The Outsiders took home honors. . (more...)
Corbin Bleu, Rachel Tucker and More Join THE GREAT GATSBY West End
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been set for the musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel, The Great Gatsby, which will make its West End debut at The London Coliseum this spring. See who is starring and learn more!. (more...)
Video: Meet BEAUTY AND THE BEAST National Tour Stars, Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe
by A.A. Cristi
The tale as old as time is hitting the road and bringing some new stars along with it! Kyra Belle Johnson will play Belle and Fergie L. Philippe will play the Beast in the eagerly-anticipated tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Meet the stars in a new video giving fans a behind the scenes look at the tour.. (more...)
Video: Rainn Wilson Sings 'Don't Be the Bunny' in URINETOWN at New York City Center
by Joshua Wright
Watch Rainn Wilson (as Caldwell B. Cladwell), best known by audiences as Dwight Schrute from The Office, perform 'Don't Be The Bunny' from New York City Center's Encores production of URINETOWN. The production is now on stage through February 16th, 2025. . (more...)
Renee Fleming
Other birthdays on this date include:
Danai Gurira
Gregory Hines
John Barrymore
