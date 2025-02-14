Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 14, 2025

Happy Valentine's Day, BroadwayWorld! It is February 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Today's Call Sheet: Saturday, February 15

Operation Mincemeat begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 16

All In closes on Broadway

R+J closes on Broadway

Eureka Day closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: REDWOOD Starring Idina Menzel Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

Idina Menzel is climbing to new heights as she returns to Broadway in the new musical Redwood. Redwood is a new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. The new musical features De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcox. Read the reviews!

DOLLY: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL Reveals Results of 'Search For Dolly' Casting Call

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dolly Parton’s new musical, Dolly: An Original Musical, has revealed that out of the thousands of entrants in the “Search for Dolly” Casting Call, 15 people have been invited to attend in-person auditions to be held in New York City. Learn more!. (more...)

Photos: VANYA Starring Andrew Scott Begins Rehearsals and Extends Run

by Stephi Wild

Rehearsals are underway for the Off-Broadway production of Vanya starring Andrew Scott, which has also extended its run. Check out rehearsal photos here!. (more...)

Isabelle McCalla, Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell, Nik Walker & More Join Old Globe's REGENCY GIRLS

by Joshua Wright

Casting and the creative team has been announced for The Old Globe's pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of Regency Girls. This raucous and daring new musical comedy features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan, music by three-time Emmy nominated composer Curtis Moore, and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jay Armstrong Johnson, will assume the role of “Christian” in the North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Learn more about the national tour and see how to purchase tickets.. ( more...

WICKED, OH, MARY!, THE OUTSIDERS And More Take Home Artios Awards

by A.A. Cristi

Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature film, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials and theater at the 40th Annual Artios Awards. Several theatrical productions including Oh, Mary! and The Outsiders took home honors. . (more...)

Corbin Bleu, Rachel Tucker and More Join THE GREAT GATSBY West End

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The full cast has been set for the musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel, The Great Gatsby, which will make its West End debut at The London Coliseum this spring. See who is starring and learn more!. (more...)

Video: Meet BEAUTY AND THE BEAST National Tour Stars, Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe

by A.A. Cristi

The tale as old as time is hitting the road and bringing some new stars along with it! Kyra Belle Johnson will play Belle and Fergie L. Philippe will play the Beast in the eagerly-anticipated tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Meet the stars in a new video giving fans a behind the scenes look at the tour.. (more...)

Video: Rainn Wilson Sings 'Don't Be the Bunny' in URINETOWN at New York City Center

by Joshua Wright

Watch Rainn Wilson (as Caldwell B. Cladwell), best known by audiences as Dwight Schrute from The Office, perform 'Don't Be The Bunny' from New York City Center's Encores production of URINETOWN. The production is now on stage through February 16th, 2025. . (more...)

Renee Fleming

Other birthdays on this date include:

Danai Gurira

Gregory Hines

John Barrymore

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!